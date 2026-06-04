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Surveillance Video Of Woman Throwing Her Dog's Poop In Neighbor's Trash Bin Sparks Etiquette Debate

Screenshots from @ClownWorld's video footage on X
@ClownWorld/X

A video of a woman throwing away her dog's poop into a neighbor's trash bin sparked a debate on social media about whether or not it was appropriate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's been a longtime concern around dog-walking, specifically how a dog owners allow their dog to interact with other people's property and possessions.

This is especially true when it's time for the dog to do their business. We've all witnessed someone allow their dog go somewhere they shouldn't go, and we've all seen a dog owner walk away, acting like nothing happened, and not cleaning up after their dog.

But one anonymous woman sparked a debate online when camera footage was presented by X account @ClownWorld, featuring her walking her dog.

Specifically, after her dog pooped, she cleaned up after him, and instead of taking the bag of dog poop with her to throw away at home, she walked across someone else's yard, up their driveway, and deposited the bag of dog poop in their trash can. The woman then walked back down the driveway pretty quickly, as if she was worried about being seen on the person's property.

You can watch the video here:

This sparked quite the debate, because on the one hand, the dog owner did clean up after her dog, and the bag of poop will end up in a landfill somewhere eventually, right?



On the other hand, she deposited something that was probably stinky and messy into someone else's trash can without asking their permission first. This might be different if she knew that person or if that person was also a dog owner, both details that are unconfirmed.




However, on a third hand, let's be real—who really wants to walk home holding a bag of stinky dog poop? Dog owners have definitely deposited these bags in public trash cans before, so is it that big of a deal to use someone else's?


This is one of those debates that will probably circle for a while with no clear solution, because honestly, everyone is right in their own way.

No one wants to hold a bag of stinky dog poop, and we can all agree that the less stinky our trash cans are, the better—but also, most of us have pets that we love, and we know that cleaning up after them is just part of the package.

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