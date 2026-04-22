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Dem Senator Issues Mind-Numbing Clarification After MAGA Melts Down Over His 'Awesome' Iran War Tweet

Chris Murphy
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn Civic Action

Senator Chris Murphy was forced to explain sarcasm to MAGA critics after he responded to a tweet about Iranian shadow fleet vessels that bypassed the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz with the single word "awesome."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy was forced to explain sarcasm to MAGA critics after he responded "awesome" to a tweet about Iranian shadow fleet vessels that bypassed the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Murphy reacted to reports that more than two dozen Iranian “shadow fleet” vessels evaded a U.S. blockade with a one-word response: “awesome.”

His response came after Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that despite the U.S. military's claim "it has turned around over 20 vessels and ‘completely halted’ Iranian trade," there is still "a steady flow of shadow fleet traffic in and out of the Middle East Gulf."

Although Murphy may have intended the lowercase, punctuation-free post as sarcasm, many MAGA supporters either missed the tone or chose to interpret it literally.


The official X account for Senate Republicans even weighed in:

"Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans. But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark."

You can see the post below.

Murphy has vocally opposed President Donald Trump's war in Iran since the U.S. launched strikes in February in a joint operation with Israel. But the MAGA pushback against his tweet prompted him to have to explain what sarcasm is to MAGA critics who were putting words in his mouth.

He wrote:

"Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not 'awesome'. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called 'sarcasm'."

You can see his post below.

MAGA still didn't get it—and continued with the hyperbole.

Yesterday, Trump said the U.S. would extend its ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, even as planned peace talks in Pakistan stalled. Iran acknowledged the extension but gave no indication it would join new negotiations.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, seizing two and raising doubts about the ceasefire’s durability. The U.S. also signaled it would continue blockading Iranian ports, threatening further disruption to traffic through the critical shipping route.

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