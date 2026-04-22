Dem Senator Issues Mind-Numbing Clarification After MAGA Melts Down Over His 'Awesome' Iran War Tweet

She said:

"President Trump has been the steady leader our country needs throughout this entire endeavor and again, thanks to the success of this entire military operation and his hardline negotiating style, we're on the brink of a deal."

"If not, the president, as commander-in-chief, still has a number of options at his disposal that he's unafraid to use. And President Trump has proven before: He does not bluff."

“When he makes a promise, he follows through on it, and I’m not sure why, after 10 years of covering this president, the American media still cannot understand when President Trump says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Leavitt's remarks conveniently overlook the fact that Trump has made all sorts of promises that he's never kept.

Trump has never released his tax returns despite pledging to do so. He's claimed for the last 10 years that he and the GOP have been developing a healthcare plan only to default to having "a concept of a plan" when pressed about this during a 2024 debate. He has also promised Americans they will receive "tariff dividends"—and there is no sign of any of that happening.

He has never lowered energy costs or grocery prices like he said he would. He has not released the Epstein files in full despite campaigning on that promise and has done everything he can to distance himself from the scandal despite the fact his own name appears in the files more than 38,000 times.

Trump has said Mexico would pay for his "big beautiful wall" along the southern border (which has never happened). He pledged to end the war in Ukraine (which is still raging) and in fact promised not to lead Americans into more foreign "entanglements"—yet the administration orchestrated a regime change in Venezuela and attacked Iran just weeks later, kicking off a global energy crisis.

Oh, and did we mention that he has repeatedly said the Iran war would close out in just two short weeks? This is coming from a man who loves to give two-week deadlines to just about everything even as he and his administration continue to kick the can further down the road.

No one was buying what Leavitt was selling.

Leavitt will say anything to make Trump look better than he actually looks, and recently had people rolling their eyes after she showered praise on Trump for being the "most well-read person in the room."

Leavitt was speaking at George Washington University as part of Turning Point USA's latest tour of college campuses when she made the claim while in conversation with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk, after Kirk asked her about lessons she'd learned while on the job.

She claimed Trump is exceptionally attentive to news, saying he closely follows coverage and rarely misses anything. She said she doesn't "know how he does it and consumes it all."

Her remarks came just days after Trump, answering questions about renderings for a presidential library to be housed in a Miami skyscraper, said he doesn't "believe in building libraries or museums"—so no, he doesn't like to read or intellectually challenge himself at all.

Nice try, Karoline.