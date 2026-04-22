Skip to content

Sean Hannity Dragged Hard After Announcing He 'No Longer Considers' Himself A Catholic Due To Pope Leo

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Alex Jones Has Shirtless Meltdown After 'The Onion' Reaches Deal To Take Over 'InfoWars': 'They're Body Snatchers!'

Alex Jones and

After The Onion announced that they'd reached a deal to take over InfoWars and turn it into a parody site, Alex Jones decided to remove his shirt to try to make a bizarre point about the move.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 22, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Monday, InfoWars founder Alex Jones flipped out, crashing an X livestream shirtless, in reaction to The Onion's bid to license his website and all associated branding potentially moving forward.

In November 2024, Global Tetrahedron, parent company of The Onion, attempted to buy InfoWars through a bankruptcy auction, but the move was blocked by the judge overseeing sales of Jones' property.

Jones' assets have been held in receivership after the right-wing conspiracy theorist declared bankruptcy in 2022 to avoid paying settlements to the families of those killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The families successfully sued Jones, who made millions driving traffic to his website with lies about the victims and their families.

Jones' misinformation campaign, calling the mass murder of 20 children and six staff members a hoax designed to take people's guns, led to years of threats and harassment for their families. The courts ordered Jones to pay almost $1.4 billion as a result.

Before Jones took to X to whine, Global Tetrahedron announced that a new licensing deal for the InfoWars’ brand names and IP, including its website, was just awaiting court approval. The Onion CEO Ben Collins has said the plan is to make InfoWars a parody of itself with comedian Tim Heidecker starring as a parody of Jones.

In response, Jones spouted on the Monday livestream:

"Look, just because you’re wearing my shirt don’t mean you’re me, so let’s be 100 percent clear about that."

You can watch his meltdown here:

Jones appeared unexpectedly on the set of The War Room while host Harrison Smith was live on air. Seeing Jones, Smith quipped that The Onion had stolen his shirt.

Jones launched into a rant about his misfortunes, saying:

"They’re gonna misrepresent that they’re us to confuse people and quote, 'Rip people off like Alex Jones did.' They’re gonna make money. The whole thing’s about defaming me."
"You can’t take something over and then act like you’re somebody, even if you say it’s a parody. You could do a parody of somebody, but not if you took something from them."

Jones then made dubious claims about his legal standing.

"I’ve already checked with lawyers, so they’re in deep sh*t. I’m already suing the Democrat Party law firms, already got civil rights lawsuits."
"Look, just because you’re wearing my shirt don’t mean you’re me, so let’s be 100% clear about that."

Ramping up his rant, Jones declared:

"This is what the left do. They try to silence you, then they misrepresent who you are. They’re body snatchers! They’re skin walkers! They literally take your skin! This is gonna backfire big time, folks."

Keeping with his standard practice, Jones included a push for people to buy his merch.

Sympathy for Jones was low to nonexistent from all points on the political spectrum.

@_NewsView/X








@charlie_barlint/X










In a statement, Onion CEO Collins shared:

"[The deal is a] significant step in an effort to transform one of the internet's more notorious misinformation platforms into a new comedy network for satire."
"Eight years, almost to the day, after the Sandy Hook parents first filed suit against Alex Jones, they'll finally get some justice, and even some money."
"This is a chance to make something genuinely new out of a very broken piece of media history."

The company said it could announce the rollout of InfoWars in a matter of weeks once the judge approves the deal.

The proposed licensing deal would have The Onion paying $81,000 per month to the bankruptcy manager for their use of the InfoWars brand for six months with an option to extend for another six months.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Viral Post

White House's 'Presidential Greetings' Post Offering A 'Message From The President' Backfires Hard

Chris Murphy
Viral Post

Dem Senator Issues Mind-Numbing Clarification After MAGA Melts Down Over His 'Awesome' Iran War Tweet

Hunter Perrin’s backyard in Temecula becomes an unexpected landing spot for a hot air balloon carrying passengers.
Trending

California Man Hilariously Stunned To Discover Hot Air Balloon Full Of People In His Backyard After Emergency Landing

Danielle Fishel; Lance Bass
Celebrities

Danielle Fishel And Lance Bass Just Recreated Their Hilariously Awkward 1999 Prom Photo—And We Can't Even

More from Trending

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna at Coachella
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Madonna Pleads For Safe Return Of Vintage Clothes From Her Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Performance After They Go Missing

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the second weekend of Coachella is pretty much THE pop culture event of the moment, but it ended on something of a low note for the Queen of Pop.

Madonna joined Carpenter onstage to celebrate both the 20th anniversary of her 2006 performance at Coachella to promote Confessions On A Dance Floor, and the forthcoming release of its sequel, Confessions II.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tim Cook
Alex Wong/Getty Images; John Nacion/FilmMagic

Trump Just Shared A Truly Unhinged Tribute To Tim Cook After He Announced He's Stepping Down As Apple CEO—And, Hoo Boy

President Donald Trump shared an unhinged tribute to Apple CEO Tim Cook—whom he again referred to as "Tim Apple"—following Cook's announcement that Apple will have a new leader starting in September, openly reminiscing about all the times Cook would call him to "kiss my ass."

Cook took over from Steve Jobs and reshaped Apple by leaning on his operations expertise. He streamlined and expanded global supply chains, introduced Apple-designed chips, and pushed the company beyond hardware into services, launching subscription offerings like Apple News, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay, which have since become major revenue drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

AOC Offers Hilarious Take On Why Trump's Golfing Amid Iran War Might Actually Be A Good Thing

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke frankly with MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez when asked about President Donald Trump's second-term golfing habits, pointing out why Americans might actually want him on the "golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office."

She said it was “awful” that Trump was golfing while the U.S. is at war with Iran and facing rising prices, arguing he should be focused on his responsibilities instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahlex Jones; Donald Trump
@RealAlexJones/X; Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Alex Jones Claims Trump Has A 'Deal' With The 'Deep State' To Throw The Midterms—And MAGA Is Crashing Out Hard

Former friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, grifter, and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones widened the gap between himself and the MAGA movement he helped create back in 2015.

In the caption for his five-minute video posted to X on Friday, Jones wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Palanker moments before the crash; screenshot of Palanker talking to ABC News
@BarstoolVTech/X; @GMA/X

Skydiver Who Crashed Into Scoreboard During Virginia Tech Football Game Speaks Out After Scary Incident

It started as a routine game-day stunt—but within seconds, a skydiver’s planned landing at a Virginia Tech football game turned into a frightening midair collision with the scoreboard. Pasha Palanker was one of three performers scheduled to parachute onto the field before the Hokies' first spring season game on Saturday.

Video footage showed Palanker’s parachute getting caught between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech scoreboard, where he remained suspended until first responders rescued him.

Keep ReadingShow less