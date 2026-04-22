91-Year-Old Ohio Grandma Goes Viral After Family Has Police Do Welfare Check—Only To Find Her Gaming

Many of us have at least one embarrassing story about being late for work, missing a phone call, or at least missing a shower or two, because we were super invested in a video game.

Whether it's playing all of Kingdom Hearts in one go, beating our score in Call of Duty, or making new frenemies on Fortnite, the possibilities are endless.

The best part is that this can be true regardless of age, as proven by a grandmother in Ohio who was missing in action, according to her family.

After repeated attempts to contact her, the 91-year-old's family became worried that something had happened to her.

They contacted the police in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, to perform a wellness check, which is part of an "Are You Okay?" program the police department offers to care for the community's elderly population.

Funnily enough, when Officer Lew and others arrived on the scene, they entered the house and were quickly able to find the elderly woman, who was in perfect health.

She was so immersed in playing her video game and beating her top score that she hadn't even noticed that anyone was trying to contact her.

Reflecting on the funny moment, Officer Lew tweeted:

"When police showed up, they found her in her room... absolutely locked in, trying to beat her personal record on a video game."

"Everyone had a good laugh, and she was perfectly fine."

"Gamer grandma stays winning!"

You can watch the bodycam footage here:

Viewers were left cackling over the idea of a grandmother being so locked in on a game.









































As much as we might think of gaming as popular with younger audiences, it's just as enjoyable and accessible to elderly people. After all, how many genres of games are there out there? There's something for everyone!

Maybe this should be a reminder for everyone to keep a phone nearby when they're gaming, just in case one of their loved ones wants to check in to see if they're okay. Otherwise, they might end up with police officers at their door!