Skip to content

Christina Applegate Shares Message To Reassure Fans After She Reportedly Spent Weeks In LA Hospital

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mariah Carey Has Iconically Unbothered Reaction After She's Snubbed By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame For Third Year In A Row

Mariah Carey
Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Pop legend Mariah Carey was asked by TMZ about being snubbed yet again by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a third consecutive nomination—and her reaction has fans cheering.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 in Los Angeles, California. Each year, a new batch of inductees are announced, and each year fans ask why their favorite artist didn't make it or why another artist did.

Seventeen individuals and groups were on this year's list of nominees.

According to the Hall of Fame, artists whose first commercial album was released a minimum of 25 years before are eligible to be nominated for induction by a specialized committee. The nominees are then voted on by a group of over 1,200 music industry experts based on musical influence, innovation, and career legacy, with fan votes collectively contributing one ballot.

Each year, the top five to eight highest vote getters are inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

This year's inductees are: Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Wu-Tang Clan, and Luther Vandross. Nominees that didn't make the cut this year are: The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, P!nk, Shakira, and fan vote winner New Edition.

Because of the process, some nominees may be passed over more than once.

TMZ caught up with Mariah Carey to ask about her third time making the ballot as well as her third snub after people considered her a lock for induction.

Hell of a lineup! Jeff Buckley, Mariah, Lauryn, Sade, and Luther are all first-ballot for me. And probably JD/NO.

[image or embed]
— Anil Dash (@anildash.com) February 25, 2026 at 2:34 PM


The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled the nominees for its 2026 class, with Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Oasis, Pink, Phil Collins and Shakira among the superstars vying for a nomination.

[image or embed]
— The Hollywood Reporter (@thr.com) February 26, 2026 at 2:00 AM


2026 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame class predictionsMariah CareyINXSWu Tang ClanLuther VandrossPhil CollinsOasisIron MaidenIf 8 inducteeJoy Division/New OrderSide Categories:Estelle Axton Barrett StrongWingsCissy HoustonDick DalePeter ToshThe Meters
— Sniz Bronkowski’s Secret BlueSky Account (@thefakesith.bsky.social) March 25, 2026 at 10:22 PM


Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross and Shakira are some the 2026 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a wide net that includes rap, metal, R&B, hip-hop, Britpop, blues rock and pop.

[image or embed]
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune.com) February 26, 2026 at 9:42 AM

Carey still holds the record—ahead of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Madonna—for most number one songs by a female solo artist at 19.

Swift and Rihanna aren't eligible for induction until 2031. Madonna was inducted in 2008, her first year of eligibility.

On Monday, in what appeared to be New York where Carey has put her home on the market for $27 million, a TMZ reporter asked if she cared about being passed over.

The diva known for her five-octave vocal range simply replied:

"No."

You can see the exchange here:

When the TMZ reporter asked for more, Carey responded:

"Yeah, who cares? Give it to somebody else. Fantastic!"

Responding to a question about her 2026 holiday plans, Carey replied:

"Soon ... Christmas is going on, yes."

Carey, dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," became synonymous with the season because of her song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" being a seasonal staple since it was released in 1994.

People had thoughts on the third snub.

Everyone else is worthy but i'm sorry Billy Idol getting in the HOF is absolutely ridiculous. And is especially egregious when he got in over Mariah Carey!variety.com/2026/music/n... Shoutout to Wu-Tang

[image or embed]
— Anne 🏳️⚧️🌻 [נעמי] (@tranniehathaway.bsky.social) April 14, 2026 at 12:38 PM



View on Threads



View on Threads



View on Threads



View on Threads



View on Threads

Others being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November are, for the Early Influence Award: Cuban-American singer and Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz; Nigerian musician, Afrobeat creator, and political activist Fela Aníkúlápó Kútì; Grammy-winning rapper, singer, actress, producer, author, and entrepreneur Queen Latifah; rapper-songwriter MC Lyte; and musician with the Byrds, International Submarine Band, and the Flying Burrito Brothers Gram Parsons.

For the Musical Excellence Award: songwriter, lyricist, background singer and record producer Linda Creed; music producer Arif Mardin; record producer and musician Jimmy Miller; and record producer and co-founder of Def Jam Recordings Rick Rubin.

And for the Ahmet Ertegun Award: television host, writer, and entertainment reporter Ed Sullivan, whose variety program that ran from 1948 to 1971 introduced many rock and roll performers to the public.

The induction ceremony is set to stream on Disney+ and will air on ABC in December 2026.

Latest News

Nikki Glaser (left) discusses Leonardo DiCaprio (right) sending her pasta after her Golden Globes roast.
Funny News

Nikki Glaser Reveals The Hilarious Gift Leonardo DiCaprio Sent Her After She Roasted Him At The Golden Globes

Houston police officer giving racist rant
Trending

Houston Cop Relieved Of Duty After Video Of Her Truly Vile Rant About Black People Surfaces

Donald Trump; University of Georgia women's tennis team after defeating Texas A&M Aggies
Donald Trump

Awkward Photo Of Trump With The Georgia Women's Tennis Team Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Gets Blistering Reminder After Making Bonkers Claim About Vietnam War Outcome If He'd Been President

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Jodi Ernst; Donald Trump
Fox Business; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Gets Blunt Reality Check After Praising Trump As The 'President Of Peace'

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst received a quick reality check after she claimed with a straight face that President Donald Trump was the "president of peace."

Speaking about the war in Iran on Fox Business this week, Ernst said that “you can’t trust [the Iranians] any further than you can throw them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Hannity
Fox News

Sean Hannity Dragged Hard After Announcing He 'No Longer Considers' Himself A Catholic Due To Pope Leo

On Thursday night, Sean Hannity—Fox News talking head and sycophant to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—launched an attack against Pope Leo XIV.

Hannity accused the first Pope from the United States of feigning "selective moral outrage" and calling him a "run-of-the-mill, Trump-hating Democrat" lacking in moral clarity and biblical knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Hutcherson (left) and Taylor Swift (right) are at the center of a viral moment after Hutcherson’s comments about her music sparked Swiftie backlash.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for HBO; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Josh Hutcherson Revealed He Doesn't 'Want To Be Online' Anymore After He Was Attacked By Swifties For Not Liking Taylor's Music

Josh Hutcherson learned the hard way that in 2026, casually admitting you’re not a Taylor Swift fan isn’t a neutral opinion. The Hunger Games star faced Swiftie backlash late last year after revealing he wasn’t a fan of Swift’s music.

The moment came during a video interview with i-D Magazine, when Hutcherson and castmate Jordan Firstman played camera roll roulette and landed on a photo of Hutcherson and his mom in the VIP section at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from Officer Lew's bodycam footage on X
Officer Lew/X

91-Year-Old Ohio Grandma Goes Viral After Family Has Police Do Welfare Check—Only To Find Her Gaming

Many of us have at least one embarrassing story about being late for work, missing a phone call, or at least missing a shower or two, because we were super invested in a video game.

Whether it's playing all of Kingdom Hearts in one go, beating our score in Call of Duty, or making new frenemies on Fortnite, the possibilities are endless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

White House's 'Presidential Greetings' Post Offering A 'Message From The President' Backfires Hard

The White House was widely mocked online after it promoted a service for Americans to get specialized greetings from President Donald Trump to mark "meaningful moments" that didn't go well at all.

In a post on X, the White House highlighted the presidential greetings program, which gives people the opportunity to request messages from Trump to mark "meaningful moments" such as births, birthdays, graduations, weddings, retirements, and anything else that might fall into the category.

Keep ReadingShow less