People Reveal The Dumbest Reasons Why Someone Got Mad At Them

Mariah Carey Channels Morticia Addams In Video Declaring 'It's Time' For The Holiday Season

Mariah Carey as Morticia Addams; Carey in red Santa outfit
@mariahcarey/Instagram

The singer donned a long black dress and Morticia Addams wig to transition from Halloween into a holiday outfit to signal "it's time" for the Christmas season.

Nov 04, 2024
Pop diva Mariah Carey wasted no time heralding in the winter festivities on November 1 with a fun video partnering with Kay Jewelers Instagram.

For the promo clip's opening black-and-white sequence, the "It's a Wrap" singer channeled Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in a long black dress, a cascading black wig, and a diamond necklace courtesy of Kay Jewelers.

A male companion attired as her Gomez joined Carey in a Tango to an instrumental version of her holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas," as they spun around the empty halls inside a vast gothic mansion.

But with the witching hour now behind us, Carey abruptly shoved off her man, launched a knife at him that narrowly missed and impaled a portrait beside him, and gave us a wink as a red Santa suit appeared with a calendar countdown to Christmas.

She ditched the macabre garb for the holiday suit seen on the cover of her 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas, now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

While belting her signature whistle register squeal, our Songbird Supreme ushered us into a wintery wonderland transition in full color as her dance partner transformed into an animated snowman.

The clip ended with her riding away in her reindeer-driven sleigh to spread good cheer.

"IT’S TIME!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄," Carey wrote in her Instagram caption.

And with that, the countdown to Christmas was officially underway.

You can watch the fun video, here.


Fans delighted in the Christmas revelry.

Last year, Carey announced the holiday season was underway with a much different video, beginning with her entombed in an ice block.

When the countdown hit November 1, costumed ghouls, including a pumpkin person and another wearing a Scream mask, were seen using hair dryers to thaw the ice.

She finally belted, "It's TIME!!!!," making the ice crumble apart and setting her free.


On October 28, Carey teamed up with Scandal actor Kerry Washington for a hilarious video in which Carey tried to rush in the holiday season days before Halloween.

Carey, dressed in a red sweater and plaid holiday skirt, was about to start singing "It's TIME!!!" before Washington interrupted and informed the singer, "It's not your season yet, Mariah. It's voting season."

Decked in a "Vote" T-shirt and hat, Washington asked if Carey was registered and had a plan to vote, to which the singer confirmed she did.

Washington replied, "That's amazing, because it's my season before it's her season," before singing that all she and Carey needed this season was not Christmas yet, but "you," the voters.


Carey's Merry Christmas was her fourth studio album, released on October 28, 1994 between the albums Music Box (1993) and Daydream (1995).

Since its debut release and occasional releases over the years, Merry Christmas has sold 5.7 million copies in the United States as of December 2019 and was certified nine-times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album's hit song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has become one of the best-selling singles of all time and embedded itself into the pop cultural holiday zeitgeist, with media sources referring to her as a holiday icon and fans dubbing her "The Queen of Christmas."

