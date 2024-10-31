Skip to content
Kerry Washington Stops Mariah Carey From Launching Holiday Season With Hilarious Election Reminder

X screenshots of Mariah Carey and Kerry Washington
@MariahCarey;X

The Scandal star teamed up with Mariah Carey to remind fans that it's not quite the holiday season yet, but it is "voting season."

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 31, 2024
It's tiiiiiiime!

To vote, that is.

Yes, November 1 typically marks Mariah Carey's defrost and subsequently her annual rise to the top of the charts with her holiday staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

But this year, Kerry Washington is here to remind us that the Queen of Christmas needs to hold off a few extra days, because it's currently—and most importantly—voting season.

Carey and Washington teamed up to share a hilarious reminder that our favorite holiday song will be here soon enough, but right now, we need to focus on the 2024 election.

In a video posted to social media, Carey could be seen gearing up to follow the unmistakable intro to her yearly number one holiday hit, but before she could finish the iconic, multi-syllabic "I," Washington swooped in to remind her the current season has not yet come to a close.

“No, no, no, no, no, no."
“It’s not your season yet, Mariah."
"It’s voting season.”

Carey revealed that not only had she already registered to vote, but she also made a plan and "executed it."

The Scandal actor responded:

“Yasssss."
“That’s amazing."
"Because it’s my season before it’s her season.”

She then added a nod to Carey's classic:

“Now all we need is you”

And at that, the duo jumped back into the chart-topping tune.

You can watch below.

People on social media commended the pair for encouraging people to get out and vote.










Of course, many also agreed it's possible for the two seasons to coexist.


We have to agree with the masses—we're ready for Mariah season, but let's get out and vote first!

