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Christina Applegate Shares Message To Reassure Fans After She Reportedly Spent Weeks In LA Hospital

Christina Applegate
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Dead to Me star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, shared a message letting fans know she's a "strong chick" after TMZ reported that she'd been in the hospital since late March.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Christina Applegate is not just an actress; she's a fighter, even through her latest bout of illness.

According to TMZ on April 17, 2026, the Dead to Me actor had been hospitalized since late March, though the reason and whether it had anything to do with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis was unclear.

The people closest to Applegate, including her MeSsy podcast cohost, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, refused to comment on the state of her condition and hospitalization, claiming that she would clarify when she was ready.

This week on Instagram, Applegate posted a faceless photo, complete with a copy of her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which she celebrated with a brief book tour about a month ago, and a red and white "Kissy Kissy" coffee mug.

In the caption of the photo, Applegate wrote:

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes."
"Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day."
"I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough."

You can see the post here:

Since 2021, Applegate has had an incredibly difficult health journey, including diagnoses of multiple sclerosis and breast cancer, and undergoing a double mastectomy.

Previously loved for her parts in Married... with Children, Friends, Bad Moms, and Dead to Me, among many other character-driven roles, Applegate has now retired from live-action performances, focusing instead on voice acting.

After hearing the early news from TMZ, fans were eager for more details but otherwise relieved to know that Applegate is okay.








It remains unclear why Applegate was admitted to the hospital for such a long stay, but an update like this is reassuring. She may have already been through a lot, but she's definitely a fighter.

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