MAGA Candidate Tries To Sway Man At Diner To Vote For Her In Viral Video—And Fails Spectacularly

After New Hampshire GOP U.S. House District 1 candidate Anthony DiLorenzo hesitated when reporters asked if he was "the MAGA candidate" on filing day, his fellow Republican Hollie Noveletsky put it in an attack ad to promote herself as the choice for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's fans.
But Noveletsky's move failed to get her an endorsement from Trump who threw his support behind DiLorenzo instead.
Undeterred, Noveletsky continues to try to sell herself as the right choice for MAGA and New Hampshire. C-SPAN’s Road to the Capitol: Candidate Coverage from the Campaign Trail followed Noveletsky as she spoke to voters at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday.
One voter interaction quickly went viral, as Noveletsky sat at the diner counter with a man who identified himself as Dale. He shared that he was originally from Massachusetts and had just moved back to New England from the west coast the day before.
You can watch their interaction here:
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He couldn’t even talk to her ‘with a straight face’ after she claimed Trump supported American workers.
According to C-SPAN transcripts, when Noveletsky asked what issue was most concerning to him, Dale replied:
"Putting a check on the executive branch is. It's the only thing I care about. A check on massive amounts of corruption that are happening."
Noveletsky then noted she was a Republican, leading Dale to reply she was unlikely to get his vote.
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Then Dale asked if she supported "him."
When Noveletsky said she did support Trump's policies, Dale asked:
"What could you tell me that could ever get me to fathom why you would support that man?"
The GOP candidate tried to sell how great Trump is, claiming "we" had destabilized the United States and had been week internationally, but Trump was making it strong.
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Dale clarified with Noveletsky that she felt "we" made the United States weak and "he" was making it stronger.
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She also claimed the Trump administration was focused on the American worker.
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But Dale was done listening to her poorly articulated defense of Trump.
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He told Noveletsky:
"You are out of your fricking mind. I'm so sorry, but you are out of your mind if that's what you think. I can't even talk to you with a straight face if that's how you think."
People thought Dale handled the moment perfectly.
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Republican candidates are trying to garner their party's backing for the GOP primary slated for September 8, and broader support for the midterms set for November 3.
But Noveletsky's diner debates don't seem to have helped her chances in either race.