'Chicken Shop Date' Host Explains Why She Wouldn't Want To Interview Jeff Goldblum On The Red Carpet Again—And Fans Have Thoughts

Getting celebrities to open up is usually the whole point of an interview, but Amelia Dimoldenberg knows at least one star who might be a little too good at keeping the conversation going.

For those who don’t know, the 32-year-old Brit has built quite the career out of hilariously awkward celebrity encounters, with her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date catapulting her to global stardom since its 2014 debut.

After more than a decade of interviewing famous faces, Dimoldenberg has certainly had her share of memorable moments. And during a recent appearance on British radio station Capital FM , she revealed that some have left more of an impression than others.

Naturally, the host had a rather juicy question for Dimoldenberg:

“Who is the one Chicken Shop Date-r that you thought: ‘Y’know what, this has taken me by surprise, I actually really fancy you’?”

She’s flirted with Billie Eilish, shared a conspiratorial chat with Rosalía, and even got Paul Mescal to perform a short but doting script. But Dimoldenberg didn’t need much time to settle on an answer, immediately replying, “Oooh, maybe Jack Harlow.”

She explained what caught her by surprise:

“At the time, I feel like he wasn’t really known as the heartthrob that kind of is now, and so meeting him and going on a date with him, he is very charismatic.”

The pair covered plenty of ground during their date, from Harlow revealing his type is women with dark hair to Dimoldenberg questioning his rumored soft spot for women born in the 1970s and 1990s. And when Harlow shared his fascination with the small public book-sharing boxes in his hometown, Dimoldenberg naturally had to ask whether he actually knew how to read.

Check how the date played out below:

- YouTube Amelia Dimoldenberg

So, it’s hardly surprising Harlow came to mind as an unexpected crush. But when the conversation turned to which celebrity she’d rather not encounter on the red carpet again, Dimoldenberg’s answer was far less predictable—and apparently much harder to give.

In the viral clip, she was visibly reluctant to name names, first questioning whether she really had to reveal the celebrity before sighing and stumbling over her words.

Dimoldenberg finally explained her hilariously practical reasoning:

“He gets too excited and talks a lot, and on a red carpet, you have to keep it moving…”

And the celebrity who apparently loves to chat just a little too much? None other than Jeff Goldblum. Yep, the Wizard of Oz himself.

Dimoldenberg revealed why Goldblum can be tricky on a busy red carpet:

“No, there are other people coming, and it’s difficult if you have a talker… So… Jeff Goldblum. He talks quite a lot. He talks a lot.”

And she wasn’t kidding. Cut to Dimoldenberg working the Oscars red carpet as a social media ambassador, where she asked Goldblum how he was feeling, only for the Wicked star to burst into song—seemingly proving her point.

See the hilariously fitting moment for yourself here:

@oscars All musicals should have Jeff Goldblum. #Oscars #Oscars2025 #AcademyAwards #JeffGoldblum @Wicked Movie @Universal Pictures @ameliadimz

Dimoldenberg was also quick to make clear there was no shade intended; Goldblum just happens to be quite the talker.



Watch the full moment here:

@capitalofficial We love you Jeff ❤️ #ameliadimoldenberg #chickenshopdate #jeffgoldblum #capital #dimzinc

Unsurprisingly, Dimoldenberg’s refreshingly honest—and impressively diplomatic—answer went down pretty well online, with one Reddit user praising her reasoning while admitting they’d happily listen to Goldblum chat over a drink.

Social media definitely had thoughts:

u/maisellousmrsmarvel/Reddit

u/Cocacoleyman/Reddit

u/b3na1g/Reddit

u/snarkerella/Reddit

u/lanibr/Reddit

u/RobMurglund/Reddit

u/Miss_Sensational/Reddit

u/AcanthaceaeGlum128/Reddit

u/IonaPotapov/Reddit

u/thatsMINTdude/Reddit

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Meanwhile, Dimoldenberg is taking her signature brand of awkward celebrity encounters somewhere new. The Chicken Shop Date creator is developing a romantic comedy for Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures, with Gloria Sanchez Productions producing alongside Dimoldenberg.

The outlet described Dimoldenberg’s rather fitting big-screen role:

“[B]y-the-book journalist whose carefully planned life unravels when a routine celebrity interview unexpectedly turns into a romance that makes her question everything she believes about love.”

Considering Dimoldenberg has spent years turning awkward celebrity encounters into entertainment gold, the premise certainly feels right up her alley. Though perhaps Goldblum shouldn’t expect a cameo—there’s only so much runtime to work with.