Jeff Goldblum Spotted Googling Himself At The Oscars—And Fans Are Obsessed

We've all probably Googled ourselves before, just to see what comes up. Depending on your age, it might be a few mentions of high school sports teams here, or a retirement announcement there.

If you're Jess Goldblum, it's a whole other story. The actor was spotted before the Oscars this past weekend waiting for the ceremony to start, killing time on his phone.

What, one may ask, was he doing? He was not playing Tetris or filling out his Wordle. He was googling himself.

Specifically, Goldblum, who had showed up earlier than most to the ceremony, was looking up pictures of himself on the red carpet. The red carpet he had just walked a few minutes prior. In lieu of a mirror, use... professional photographers?

The actor was accompanied by wife Emilie Livingstone, and the two relaxed while the nearly 3500-person hall slowly filled up around them. Goldblum was not nominated for anything in particular, though Wicked, in which he stars as the Wizard (of Oz), was up for several awards throughout the evening. The film won two of its categories for best costume and best production design.

Goldblum will follow up his role as the Wizard in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to film that brought him to the Oscars this year in the first place.