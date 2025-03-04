Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jeff Goldblum Spotted Googling Himself At The Oscars—And Fans Are Obsessed

Jeff Goldblum

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

The Wicked star was photographed looking at photos of himself from the Oscars red carpet while waiting for the ceremony to start.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsMar 04, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

We've all probably Googled ourselves before, just to see what comes up. Depending on your age, it might be a few mentions of high school sports teams here, or a retirement announcement there.

If you're Jess Goldblum, it's a whole other story. The actor was spotted before the Oscars this past weekend waiting for the ceremony to start, killing time on his phone.

What, one may ask, was he doing? He was not playing Tetris or filling out his Wordle. He was googling himself.

Specifically, Goldblum, who had showed up earlier than most to the ceremony, was looking up pictures of himself on the red carpet. The red carpet he had just walked a few minutes prior. In lieu of a mirror, use... professional photographers?

The actor was accompanied by wife Emilie Livingstone, and the two relaxed while the nearly 3500-person hall slowly filled up around them. Goldblum was not nominated for anything in particular, though Wicked, in which he stars as the Wizard (of Oz), was up for several awards throughout the evening. The film won two of its categories for best costume and best production design.

But back to Goldblum. People argued that he is so intrinsically cool, he can get away with doing this in public.


Many folks were not exactly surprised that this was what he was caught doing.



Besides, folks argued, it's relatable.




In this way, folks argued, Goldblum is even more cool and down-to-earth.


Goldblum will follow up his role as the Wizard in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to film that brought him to the Oscars this year in the first place.

Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists For 'Bullying' Her Over Her Appearance In Powerful Video

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Brie Clark; Simone Biles
Celebrities

College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Brooke Rollins
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins left people fuming after telling people who are frustrated with high egg prices to just buy some chickens to keep in their backyards.

Throughout his election campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised that his administration would take on high prices, even pledging to lower them on his very first day in office. However, the latest data tells a different story — inflation in the U.S. has actually climbed since he took over, unexpectedly rising to a six-month high of 3% in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maxim Naumov
Legacy On Ice

Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Performs Emotional Tribute

After the tragic D.C. plane crash in January, so much outrage ensued over Trump's comments and the role his cuts to the FAA may have played in the accident that it has become easy to forget the passengers who perished.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, however, is not among those with the privilege of doing so. He lost both of his parents, pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vintage photo of Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean
@dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton Shares Heartbreaking Statement After Her Husband Of Nearly 60 Years Dies

Beloved country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Parton's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press indicating Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be laid to rest "in a private service with immediate family attending."

Keep ReadingShow less
Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

Keep ReadingShow less