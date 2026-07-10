Sean Duffy Dragged After Failed Attempt To Mock Joe Biden And Pete Buttigieg Over 'DEI Bike Lanes'

Still desperate to be liked, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's unpopular Transportation Secretary, MTV Real World: Boston party boy Sean Duffy, posted yet another attack against his far more respected predecessor Pete Buttigieg.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration famously proposed and passed, with the assistance of a Democrat-controlled Congress, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, something Trump promised to do throughout his first term, but never accomplished.

Once passed, multiple MAGA Republicans who voted against it got called out for campaigning off all the benefits Biden's infrastructure plan brought to their state. As with most popular, beneficial initiatives enacted during the Biden presidency, Trump's sycophants try to tear it down.

His reality TV roadtripping-instead-of-working Secretary of Transportation is no exception. And he decided to pander to his boss' base by inserting a favorite MAGA target—diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)—instead of the ableist slur he chose previously.

Sharing an article from Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire, Duffy wrote:

"Remember when Biden and Boot-edge-edge used YOUR MONEY for DEI bike lanes and climate change?"

"THAT’S OVER"

"I just redirected $1.73 billion in USDOT grants away from Biden-era DEI pet projects"

"Now this funding is officially locked in to fix America’s actual backbone: ROADS, BRIDGES, AND SHIPPING PORTS"

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Vilified by MAGA, DEI is an initiative that ensures women; racial, ethnic, and religious minorities; LGBTQ+ people; the disabled (including veterans); the elderly; and others aren't iced out of opportunities and programs because of who they are.

People wanted to know how exactly a bike lane could be DEI.

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Cutting through the former Fox News personality's tataŋka čheslí (🦬💩), X user Caring Guy (@caringguy1957) replied to Duffy:

"...spare us the propaganda. If you’re canceling a transportation project, call it that. Don’t insult everyone’s intelligence by pretending a bike lane is some kind of 'DEI pet project.' Roads, bridges, ports, sidewalks, trails, and bike lanes are all transportation infrastructure. You either support improving transportation or you don’t."

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Others agreed that Duffy either lacked the ability to grasp what DEI really is or just threw the term into his post to try to gain support.













Others called out Duffy for his entire word salad.





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Duffy's latest attempt to garner respect backfired. He was heavily criticized in the comments.

Maybe he should take another seven months off to go on another reality TV road trip. At least he might have fun.