Comedian Hilariously Points Out MAGA Fans' Hypocrisy Over Pride Month—And They Don't Even Realize It

Satirist Walter Masterson recently attended a MAGA rally in Florida wearing an "ultra MAGA" shirt to interview devoted fans of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Masterson sought to expose the hypocrisy in how MAGA minions criticize LGBTQ+ people and Pride Month for the expressions of identity while draped in Trump merch.
Masterson posted the resulting video across his social media pages.
The first people he featured were a couple with a child whose face Masterson obscured.
The woman commented:
"I'm happy right now because I haven't seen nearly as many rainbow flags and rubbish as we've seen last year."
Masterson responded:
"They're making the kids wear these flags and these hats."
The camera panned to show the child with the woman, bedecked in a MAGA hat, carrying a flag historically associated with both the Ku Klux Klan and Christian nationalism and an Israeli flag.
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Not sensing a hint of irony, the woman wholeheartedly agreed with Masterson's comments.
The same happened again and again, with each person Masterson spoke to.
At one point, Masterson told a man:
"It's become harder to be open about your identity nowadays, right?"
He remarked to another:
"Can you imagine going someplace and being attacked just for your identity?"
The people the comedian spoke to were happy to wave their flags and display their MAGA pride and complain about how persecuted they are, while condemning LGBTQ+ people for simply existing.
Including one gentleman proudly sporting a leather vest with a patch saying:
"Born to ride Donald J. Trump"
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People found Masterson's video mocking MAGA hypocrisy hilarious.
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Masterson's satire has made headlines before.
In 2022, he trolled a school board that decided to force a teacher to remove Pride flags from their classroom. In 2023, he trolled Moms for Liberty by reading sexually explicit and violent Bible passages at another school board meeting where the conservative group was working to ban books and curriculum.