Comedian Hilariously Points Out MAGA Fans' Hypocrisy Over Pride Month—And They Don't Even Realize It

At the end of the video, Wallen approached a woman, who appeared to be a member of his security team, holding up a phone and recording his performance up close.

In response, Wallen snatched the phone out of her hand and threw it across the stage, still singing as the spiraling phone caught the reflection of the stadium lights before disappearing.

You can watch the moment here:

@nhoop34 I bet she won’t do that again lmao. Go Morgan! #morganwallen #pittsburgh #imstilltheproblemtour #wallentok #fyp

When this new video circulated, so soon after Wallen flipped a piano on stage, Redditors on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit couldn't help but tally reasons to side-eye the singer.

"Whenever I hear anything about this man, he's being a d**k. And throwing things!"

"Probably because inanimate objects can't fight back." - isabella_bombella

"All I know about Morgan Wallen is: 1. He threw a chair. 2. He broke a piano. And 3. he threw someone's phone" - nasa_stuff

"And 4. Hayley Williams hates him. I trust her judgment of character." - firesonahill

"5. He likes to use the N-word." - StrengthGlad2192

"6. He canceled his concert last night, for the claimed reason of storms, but the weather wasn't even bad."

"He just left like a b***h. Likely because Pittsburgh’s Pride Festival was going on. I bet he's homophobic, too." - magikarp2122

"The crew of SNL hated working with him, if you need another reason…" - itsjustthisguy

"His stupid, carefully dirtied jeans. He always looks a mess. At least be professional!" - Apprehensive-Fig2816

"9. He threw a tantrum."

"Elevendy. He threw a tantrum."

"293. He threw a tantrum."

"596. He threw another tantrum." - HighlyOffensive10

"What a f***king d**chebag. I know security isn’t allowed to watch the show, but wow, this gives me the ick. I don’t get how he has many fans, especially enough to fill a stadium, especially-especially for multiple shows." - bbyxmadi

"God, why are men so EMOTIONAL." - freshoffthecouch





It's understandable that there are rules about recording and photography during performances, not just because of privacy and ticket prices but also because of the impact it can have on the technology involved in the performance.

That said, seeing a security guard recording might have been something to address between numbers, or somehow signal to another guard to handle it during the song, rather than throwing the phone.

This just suggests a total disregard for people's property, the cost of cell phones and pianos, and just basic respect.