Gay Trump Supporter Gets Brutally Fact-Checked In Real Time After Awkwardly Defending Trump’s LGBTQ+ Record

Satirist and journalist Walter Masterson, who has gone viral multiple times for allowing MAGA minions to make fools of themselves and by mocking right-wing rhetoric in front of oblivious conservatives, joined up with trans youth activist Lorelai Crean to go to a Pride-adjacent gathering outside Trump Tower in New York City.

The duo wanted to ask gay Trump supporters to explain why they support an administration that doesn't support them. The event was hosted by pardoned January 6 rioter and gay MAGA influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that makes money trying to convince gay Democrats that the GOP is better for them, and the Log Cabin Republicans.

At the beginning of the full video, Masterson said:

"So pride is in full swing in New York, but we're going to a MAGA, a gay MAGA LGBTQ for Trump Pride event. If I sound confused, that’s because I am."

Crean added:

"I am very interested to see how they are reacting to a Trump administration that has made it their primary mission to target the LGBTQ community, especially that TQ and basically just make it LGB. So the fact that this was labeled as a LGBTQ event for Trump is very strange to me."

A clip (seen below) of their interview with Brandon Straka himself quickly went viral.

It turned out Masterson wasn't the only one confused as gay Trump supporters throughout the full video struggled to explain away their own cognitive dissonance.

Masterson didn't identify Straka in the caption for the clip—he did in the full video on YouTube—but viewers sussed him out anyway.

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People who did and who didn't recognize Straka still called him out in the comments.

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While it's unclear why anyone attending Straka's event supports an administration that openly seeks to strip them of their rights, Straka's reason should be very clear.

Straka receives an annual salary of $120,000 as the chairman, president, and treasurer of the WalkAway Foundation, according to the organization's public IRS Form 990 filings. That's in addition to the free travel, meals, and accommodations provided by right-wing groups who also pay his "under $10,000" speaking fee.

What is the erosion of your basic human rights when compared to making a career out of denying it's happening?

Cha-ching...

You can watch the full 29 minute video of Masterson and Crean talking to gay Trump supporters here: