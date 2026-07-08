MAGA Rep. Slammed After Saying We Should Cover Up Statue Of Liberty To Deter Immigrants

During a xenophobic, racist rant about immigration on the Capitol Building steps, controversial Texas MAGA Republican Representative Troy Nehls called for a "bed sheet" to be placed over the Statue of Liberty for ten years.

The comment came just after Nehls disparaged the working class for not working as hard as he does after bragging about his plans for a lobster and ribeye feast for the 4th of July.

Speaking to Washington, D.C., correspondents Pablo Manríquez for MeidasTouch Network and Julian Andreone for Drop Site News, Nehls said:

"We gotta put a bed sheet―a big bed sheet―over the Statue of Liberty."

You can watch him make his inflammatory comments here:

Nehls added while gesturing with his hands:

"She’s gotta go to sleep for a while ’cause we’re not letting anybody in anymore."

"No more. We have to get this under control. Instead of having a torch, maybe it needs a stop sign."

The Texas MAGA Congressman's description evoked a specific image for many people.

@d34dr00/X





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Nehls, a former member of law enforcement who was once fired for reasons including destruction of evidence, is best known for his fawning adoration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

He wore a tie adorned with the POTUS's face to the State of the Union address and blamed the January 6 insurrection on everyone but Trump. In June, Nehls told reporters Trump was "born a very special baby."

The Texas Republican is not seeking reelection, but his twin brother Trever Nehls is running to replace him in Texas' 22nd congressional district.

In a joint interview for Face the Nation, Trevor Nehls stated he is running because he and his brother want to "continue to support the President."

Texans should be thrilled with their priorities.