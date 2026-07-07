Patti LuPone Sounds Off After Turkey Denies Gay Cruise She's Performing On From Docking Due To 'Moral Values'

Patti LuPone is speaking out after Turkish authorities blocked a gay cruise from docking in the country, with officials reportedly citing a clash with local “moral values” as the reason.

The cruise, operated by LGBTQ+ tourism company Atlantis Events, departed Greece on July 5 and was scheduled to stop in the Turkish cities of Kuşadası and Istanbul before local authorities denied the ship entry. According to CNN and The Guardian, officials in Turkey's Aydin province informed organizers that the vessel would not be permitted to dock.

Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell described the decision as shocking:

“It’s pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, and the reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group.”

In a statement posted to social media on June 28, Turkish authorities said the cruise had “sparked significant public concern” because it was “planned by groups known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values.” Officials added that there was “absolutely no possibility” the group would be allowed to visit the province.

On Friday, LuPone, who is scheduled to perform aboard the cruise, took to social media to blast the decision:

“I am shocked. The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey...”

LuPone went on to note that the ship, which is reportedly carrying around 2,000 LGBTQ+ passengers, had been “denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board.”

The three-time Tony winner continued:

“I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”

The outspoken performer has long been a supporter of LGBTQ+ causes. Over the years, LuPone has participated in events benefiting queer organizations, including the Uprising of Love concert, which raised funds through the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice to support LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

You can view her post here:

LuPone's post quickly drew attention from fans and supporters, many of whom applauded the Broadway star for speaking out against the decision and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ passengers affected by it.

Readers didn't hold back:

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Campbell told USA Today that Atlantis cruises have docked in Istanbul and Kuşadası 13 times over the past 25 years. He said the company worked with the U.S. Embassy in Turkey to persuade local officials to reverse their decision ahead of the voyage, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Campbell expressed concern about the broader implications of the decision:

“It’s very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not.”

While homosexuality is legal in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates over his rhetoric and policies concerning the community. Last year, the Turkish government proposed judicial reforms that included provisions targeting behavior deemed “contrary to biological sex and general morality,” though the legislation was later withdrawn.

The cruise controversy comes amid continued tensions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in the country. Last weekend, dozens of demonstrators were reportedly detained during a banned Pride event in Istanbul.

The arrests came a day after Turkish officials ordered the closure of an Istanbul gay bar following a campaign by Islamist groups claiming the venue's owner had organized a stop connected to an LGBTQ+ cruise. According to CNN, authorities cited an “Atlantis brochure” listing a party at the bar, though Campbell said his company had no involvement with the publication.

Campbell pushed back on suggestions that the cruise had any political agenda:

“This is not a political organization. We are not there for anything except to spend money, have a good time, take tours, and be incredibly respectful to every culture we visit.”

For her part, LuPone made it clear that the voyage will continue despite Turkey's decision. While the ship's planned stops in the country have been scrapped, the Broadway star said she still intends to perform for the passengers on board.