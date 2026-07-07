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Cheri Oteri Just Revived Her Iconic Barbara Walters Impression During CNN's America 250 Broadcast—And Anderson Cooper Totally Lost It

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Cheri Oteri
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SNL alum Cheri Oteri joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for CNN's coverage of America's 250th birthday as Barbara Walters, one of her most famous and hilarious celebrity impressions.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 07, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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He may be one of the most poised news anchors out there, but even CNN's Anderson Cooper isn't immune to the church giggles—especially when Cheri Oteri is around.

The legendary SNL alum joined CNN's coverage of America's 250th birthday, doing her impression of Barbara Walters.

When it comes to impressions, Oteri's hilarious take on Walters was probably her most famous during her time on SNL.

And once she got going, while cohost Andy Cohen did an admirable job of keeping it together, Cooper simply could not handle it—he dissolved into giggles on live television.

From 1995 to 2000, Oteri's Walters impression was a staple of SNL, especially after the Walters-created The View launched in 1997 and produced what we would today call "viral moments" on the regular.

For the gag, Oteri-as-Walters did a lengthy monologue about all the American icons Walters, who passed away at 93 in 2022, is hanging out with in heaven.

It was truly delightful in its absurdity, like her opening in which she explained that she'd come back to Earth after being explained how to do so by a certain legendary rapper on the other side.

"Oh, Andrew, Anderson, I didn't think there was a way I'd be able to join you, either, until my friend Thug's Life's Tupac Shakur said that there was, so here I am—finally in my perfect lighting—gracing you with my ethereal presence to celebrate America's 250th birthday."

It only got more hilarious—and topical—from there.

"And needless to say, Lady Liberty has never needed a Kris Kardashian deep plane facelift with upper and lower bleph more."
"I almost materialized into the traditional American apple pie White House cage match, but I said if I wanted to watch two b*tches fighting, I would tune into your Bravo, Andrew."
"Excuse my language, gentlemen, but I've been making pottery with George Carlin and Richard Pryor."

Cooper's giggles started pretty much immediately, but the more absurd Oteri's monologue became, the louder and less controllable his laughter got.

Eventually, he just gave up even trying to do his job and let Cohen handle the anchoring. Which, of course, only enhanced Oteri's funniness, much like when someone breaks on SNL.

On social media, people weren't sure who was funnier: Oteri, or Cooper's decidedly schoolgirl-like giggling.





And of course, many people were just thrilled to see Oteri back on TV.




As ridiculous as it was, Oteri's monologue did have a sort of heartfelt conclusion perfect for these times.

"I must leave this physical plane we in the spirit world call 'Earth School.'"
"Right now, it seems that you are in the midst of exams."
"We hope that you all learn the lessons that are before you, unite, and pass with flying colors on this America's 250th anniversary. With all of my heart, I say: Peace."

Hear, hear, Barbara. We'll get right on that as soon as Anderson gets a hold of himself!

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