Sharon Osbourne Marks First Wedding Anniversary Without Ozzy With Heartbreaking Post—And Fans Are In Tears

It's been almost a year since late rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne left a hole in countless music lovers' hearts when he died last year on July 22.

This Fourth of July also marked the first wedding anniversary that Sharon Osbourne experienced without him, and her celebration of the day was bittersweet.

In a touching Instagram post, Sharon shared a photo of the two of them holding hands with their wedding rings displayed and said 2026 would have marked 46 years of marriage.

Sharon wrote:

"Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary."

"Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish."

"I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way."

"Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

You can see the post here:

Though some take the common marriage vows "until death do us part" pretty literally, others consider themselves married for life as long as one of them is still living. It's pretty clear, at least in this season of life, that Sharon has chosen the latter.

The Osbournes were originally married in 1982 and remained married until Ozzy's death at the age of 76.

The couple also renewed their vows multiple times throughout their marriage, including on New Year's Eve at the Beverly Hills Motel to mark their 20th anniversary.

Fans and supporters showed their love for the post, wishing for their love to go on and on.

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

@sharonosbourne/Instagram

It's common in the entertainment industry for marriages to be "eras" rather than lifetime commitments, with most celebrities walking down red carpets with several different partners over the years. While there is nothing wrong with that, there's something so uniquely sweet about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's relationship and the love that keeps them connected a year later.