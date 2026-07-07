Kansas City Chiefs Coach Reveals The Simple Marriage Advice Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Mid-Ceremony

Adam Sandler has added plenty of titles to his résumé over the years—comedian, actor, producer, and one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Now, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, fans can add marriage advice expert to the list.

Reid shared details from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding while speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on July 5, revealing that Sandler brought exactly what many would expect from the Happy Gilmore star: humor, heart, and a surprisingly simple piece of relationship wisdom.

The longtime Chiefs coach said Sandler was "crazy" but phenomenal while officiating the ceremony, keeping guests laughing throughout the celebration.

Recalling Sandler's advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

"He told them, 'Keep kissing.' So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss.”

It's straightforward advice, but considering Sandler has been happily married for more than two decades, fans may be inclined to listen.

Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, married on June 22, 2003, after meeting on the set of Big Daddy. More than 20 years later, they remain one of Hollywood's most enduring couples and share two daughters, Sunny and Sadie.

Sharing more of Sandler's wedding wisdom, Reid continued:

“And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems."

The advice quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Reid's appearance, with fans praising Sandler's refreshingly simple approach to marriage.

You can watch the interview clip here:

Andy Reid talks Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s wedding, shares his — and Adam Sandler’s — best marriage advice



I asked Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, what advice they’d give to the newlyweds after attending their wedding this weekend. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/TJwSb1HM6e

— Krysyan Edler (@edler_krysyan) July 5, 2026

News broke around 7:30 p.m. ET on July 3 that Swift and Kelce had officially tied the knot. Shortly afterward, Swift's team confirmed the news in a statement that also revealed Sandler's unexpected role in the ceremony.

Swift's PR team confirmed Sandler officiated the wedding:

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

While some fans were surprised to learn Sandler stood at the altar with the newlyweds, the connection isn't exactly out of left field. Kelce worked alongside Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2, and the actor has spoken warmly about Swift for years.

Speaking about Swift, Adam Sandler told Entertainment Tonight:

"Taylor is so d**n nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm."

That friendship ultimately led to one of the biggest celebrity wedding surprises of the year. Among those reported to be in attendance were Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Jenny Han, and Nikki Glaser.

As Swift and Kelce begin married life together, fans continue searching for every detail from the ceremony—from celebrity guests and rumored wedding moments to ongoing fascination with the significance of the number 13 in the couple's story.

For Swifties, the newlyweds appear to be stepping fully into their Lover era after spending the past two years living out what many have jokingly called The Alchemy in real time.

The internet had this to say about Sandler’s wedding advice:













































The Chiefs coach has been married to his wife, Tammy Reid, since 1981. The couple met at Brigham Young University and have now spent more than four decades together. Reid has often spoken affectionately about Tammy, even joking that she remains his "girlfriend" despite their lengthy marriage.

Having built both a football dynasty and a lasting marriage, Reid understands commitment on and off the field. The coach who helped guide Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to multiple Super Bowl titles seemed to agree with Sandler's surprisingly simple formula: keep kissing.

Between Sandler officiating the ceremony, Swift and Kelce entering their Lover era, and Reid happily sharing wedding details, fans might be wondering if the three-time Super Bowl champion is a Swiftie after all. Then again, after years of coaching Kelce and Mahomes while watching the NFL become part of Swift's orbit, embracing a little Swift-mania may simply come with the job.