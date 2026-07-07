Belgium's Soccer Team Just Trolled Trump Hard After Knocking The U.S. Team Out Of The World Cup

After Belgium scored their fourth goal against the U.S. Monday night, players had social media users cackling after they imitated President Donald Trump's signature dance move upon knocking Team USA out of the World Cup.

Belgium booked its place in the quarterfinals with a dominant performance in Seattle. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before substitute Romelu Lukaku capped the rout with a late fourth goal.

After Lukaku found the net, several Belgian players celebrated by imitating Trump's familiar arm-pumping dance, a gesture the president has frequently performed at campaign rallies and other public events.

You can see the moment in the video below.

And just in case you forgot what Trump's "dancing" looks like, one social media user was kind enough to provide a side-by-side.

People loved it, of course.





The celebration appeared to be a pointed jab at Trump's role in the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's eligibility. Balogun had received a red card—the most severe penalty a player can receive on the field—against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was initially set to serve an automatic one-match suspension before FIFA overturned the ban.

Trump later disclosed that he had personally asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the decision, arguing that Balogun's absence would have been a "big stain" on the tournament.

And indeed, the X account for the Belgian Red Devils soon responded with this pointed post featuring Balogun:

"Overturn this."

You can see the post below.

FIFA ultimately rescinded Balogun's suspension, citing Article 27 of its bylaws. The decision stunned many observers. Pablo Maurer, soccer correspondent for The Guardian, remarked that FIFA has "a hard-earned reputation for outdoing itself" in controversial situations, but said that "even by its warped standards, few people expected the news."

People appreciated the team's expert shade.









Now that the U.S. is out of the running, don't expect Trump to keep his mouth shut. We're sure he'll find plenty more to complain about.