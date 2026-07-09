101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Goes Viral With His Blistering Rant About 'Fascist' Trump—And We're Cheering

Oliver was head-over-heels excited at the news and shared the parts he was the most interested in:

"To be clear: soap opera-acting is not my Plan B."

"I simply offered my hypothetical acting abilities to any soap that would meet my terms."

And the terms were simple and perfectly John Oliver:

"I wanted to play a character with a ridiculous name."

"I wanted a juicy storyline, like murder or slapping."

"And I wanted a dramatic close-up of my face."

Well, there's exciting news for Oliver and his fans everywhere: he got his wish.

For his cameo on General Hospital, he played the part of a mysterious head of a global spy agency only known as "Z."

Prior to appearing on set, the characters only referred to him as "Z," not knowing anything else about his character or who was taking on the role.

Agent Jacks, played by Eden McCoy, wakes in a hospital bed to "Z" starring down at her, and she quickly realizes that he's the villain she's been pursuing. He similarly gives Ryan Paevey's character, Cassius Faison, an ultimatum to work for him.

Later, while arguing with showrunner Laura Wright, who plays Carly Spencer, Oliver's character insinuates that he was hitting on her, and she quite literally hits him in response, slapping him across the face.

Oliver's head dramatically snaps to the side, and as he slowly turns back, the camera lingers on his furious face.

You can watch the scene here from the July 2 episode:

Behind the scenes, after the director yelled, "Cut!" Oliver looked surprised and started laughing, prompting the whole room to laugh.

Behind the scenes, Laura Wright said with delight:

"I got to slap John Oliver!"

You can see more about the making of the episode here:

Fans were thrilled that Oliver got his wish and by how the episode turned out.

































Oliver does not know the details yet, but he fully expects a similarly ridiculous and fun role on Days of Our Lives.

To say that both of these shows will have extra viewers while they catch up on the John Oliver episodes would be an understatement!