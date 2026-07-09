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Reporter Puts NATO Secretary General On The Spot With Brutal 'Self-Respect' Question About Trump

Screenshot of Rasmus Svaneborg; Mark Rutte
@atrupar/X; Altan Gocher / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

During a NATO summit press conference, a Danish reporter bluntly asked Secretary General Mark Rutte whether sitting silently beside President Trump as he discusses "conquering" Greenland and criticizing allies has impacted his "self-respect."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte found himself on the spot after Danish reporter Rasmus Svaneborg questioned whether sitting silently beside President Donald Trump as he discusses "conquering" Greenland and criticizing allies has impacted his "self-respect."

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, has been forced to manage Trump's repeated criticism of NATO while contending with his public insistence that the United States should acquire Greenland from Denmark.

At the same time, Rutte has sought to preserve alliance unity and maintain U.S. commitment to NATO. Trump's continued remarks about taking control of Greenland have also fueled sharp declines in his popularity in Denmark and drawn concern across Europe, where leaders view the rhetoric as unsettling for regional security.

The world is now nervously watching Trump since he voiced his desire for territorial expansion, calling "the ownership and control of Greenland" an "absolute necessity." Trump, speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week, described NATO's resistance to the U.S. push to control Greenland as "a big problem for us."

Svaneborg was blunt when he introduced himself and asked Rutte about his willingness to praise Trump in public settings even as Trump continues to attack the alliance:

“Rasmus Svaneborg from the Danish news agency Ritzau. Mark, you sit next to Donald Trump in moments when he talks about conquering Greenland, talks about lashing out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars—things that it doesn’t seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of. Does this have any effect on your self-respect when you sit like that and say nothing?”

Rutte defended himself, saying he gives praise "when praise is due" and arguing that Trump's behavior actually "makes Europe stronger":

“You know, what I always do is acknowledge when praise is due, and I think we should praise Donald Trump for the fact that NATO is so much stronger."
"Of course, it has to do with the Russian threat, it has to do with the war in Ukraine, but it very much also has to do with President Trump delivering now what, since Eisenhower, the United States tried to achieve: equalizing spending between the US and Europe. And it makes Europe stronger."
"It makes Europe more relevant for the United States as a partner. So that is the transformative character of this summit—what happened in The Hague, the implementation since The Hague—this summit as a point in time where we take stock, and I think that is extremely important."
"And when it comes to Greenland, I already explained: we had a meeting in Davos, and I said, 'I agree with you when it comes to Russia, when it comes to China gaining access to the High North, but let’s do this together. We have NATO for this—let’s work together on this.' This is exactly what we are doing."

Rutte then moved on, saying "we have very little time."

People were not impressed with Rutte's response, which did not outright answer Svaneborg's question about his "self-respect."


Rutte's remarks came as Trump renewed not only his demand that the U.S. take control of Greenland but also threatened to sever trade ties with Spain, leaving NATO officials once again trying to ease tensions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez later downplayed the dispute, saying relations with the U.S. remained "very positive" and describing an informal conversation with Trump as cordial. Spanish government officials likewise stressed they had no intention of altering what they called an "excellent" bilateral relationship.

Trump's frustration with Sánchez, however, has persisted. He has criticized Spain for refusing to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP and has reportedly remained unhappy over Madrid's decision not to allow the U.S. to use the Morón and Rota military bases for operations related to the war with Iran.

Despite Trump's warnings, no changes to trade policy followed. Spanish officials noted that the United States actually ran a trade surplus with Spain, with bilateral trade totaling about $75 billion in 2025 and the U.S. exporting roughly $3 billion more to Spain than it imported.

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