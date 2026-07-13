Texas Bakery Overwhelmed With Support After Viral Post About MAGA Being A 'Cult'—And People Are Eating It Up

While the United States recently celebrated its 250th year, not everyone was feeling particularly patriotic during these trying, uncertain times.

Among those who didn't really feel like celebrating was the Hive Bakery in Flower Mound, Texas, run by Hayley Pop.

While Pop had previously gained some local attention for her outspoken disapproval of Donald Trump on social media following the 2024 election, recent posts on Hive's Facebook and TikTok have gained her a whole new level of fame and/or notoriety, depending on how you look at it.

While many businesses close on July 4 in observance of the holiday, Hive announced in a Facebook post that since they weren't "feeling patriotic," not only would they be open for business on July 4, but they would also "continue to fight for our rights, using freedom of speech and protest," claiming it was the most American thing you can do".

As one might expect, particularly as they are located in the state of Texas, the post did not sit terribly well with everyone.

Indeed, countless supporters of President Trump and the "MAGA" movement flooded the post with nasty responses, including numerous boycott threats, and one who expressed their wish that the bakery would "burn to the ground."

To say that Pop took all the hate with a grain of salt (or sugar) would be a gross understatement.

Indeed, Pop proudly shared some of the hate she received from the post on Hive's Facebook page, overlaid onto some enticing pictures of the baked goods on offer.

Pop lived up to her word in using her freedom of speech, declaring MAGA was "adversarial" and "a cult of unintelligent, rabid, immoral sycophants."

However, unlike the bakeries in Oregon and Colorado who gained national attention for their refusal to bake cakes for same-sex weddings, Pop welcomed all her haters to the Hive bakery, inviting them to enjoy "a little taste of this Americana."

Once again, the comments section of the post was absolutely flooded, only this time by rousing support, not only from locals, but from people all over the country, as well as some internationally:

@Hive Bakery/Facebook

@Hive Bakery/Facebook

@Hive Bakery/Facebook

@Hive Bakery/Facebook

@Hive Bakery/Facebook

Nor did Pop need to worry about a slow business day on the 4th.

In a subsequent post on July 4, Hive thanked the masses from the Dallas/Fort Worth area who came to support them, apparently selling out of their specialty cookies, featuring an upside-down American flag and the words "Under Distress."

In spite of the uptick of customers amid all the recent attention, the vitriol towards Hive did not slow down.

As one might expect, however, Pop continued to take it all in stride.

In a video posted to Hive's TikTok page, Pop revealed that the hatred directed towards them has yet to slow down, but she remained unfazed, capturing herself answering the phone to calls from dissenters, and remaining quick-witted and cool as a cucumber in her responses.





@hivebakery You really thought you could out rage bait the supreme rage baiter💪🏻🙄 #hivebakery #bakery #fyp #ragebaiter #baddie

Once again, Pop's spine of steel and determination earned her legions of new fans among her TikTok followers, with many even offering, or even begging, to take over answering the phones for her:







@hivebakery/TikTok

@hivebakery/TikTok

@hivebakery/TikTok

@hivebakery/TikTok

@hivebakery/TikTok

The newfound attention has made business at Hive Bakery so booming that they have apparently been having trouble keeping up with their ever-growing customer base.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Hive thanked new and returning customers, admitting that keeping up with the demand has been a challenge for the staff of only ten people, but that they are "exhausted but thriving" and that they were "all standing on the right side of history, ten toes down, because the time for change is now."

Indeed, Pop may have achieved the impossible by proving people can, indeed, "have their cake and eat it too..."