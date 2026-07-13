JD Vance Sparks Outrage After Bragging About How His Life 'Transformed' With Luxuries As Vice President

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after he said that his lifestyle was “totally transformed” after he took office last year in tone-deaf remarks that come as Americans continue to deal with a nationwide affordability crisis.

On a recent episode of Mike Rowe's The Way I Heard It podcast, Vance bragged that he was in a motorcade in Florida with billionaire Elon Musk on the way to Mar-a-Lago when the perks of the vice presidency became readily apparent to him.

He recalled:

“Traffic was totally shut down on the route to let the motorcade pass. And Elon’s like, ‘You know, I can buy a lot, but I can’t buy that.’”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Vance also reflected on the grandparents who raised him in Middletown, Ohio, in his best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy, saying that Mamaw, Bonnie Vance, who died in 2005, would have advised him, "Don’t get too big for your britches," in response to his success.

Despite this, he went on to brag about the staff he has at his beck and call and the fact he no longer has to pass through TSA lines when he goes through airports:

"My life is—dude—totally transformed."

"I don’t go to the grocery store anymore. People go to the grocery store for me. Most of my meals, like when I cook a meal, it’s like—I love to cook actually—big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don’t have to cook anymore because I’ve got an army of people who are willing to, like, cook me my food."

"My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757—no more TSA lines for me and the kids. It’s so weird, but it can become the sort of thing that if you internalize it, you start to be an entitled a**hole."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People were not impressed, pointing out exactly how tone deaf Vance sounded as Americans struggle with the high cost of living.





Someone needs to tell Vance to just stop talking.