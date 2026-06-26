A Video Of Usha Vance Explaining Why She Didn't Convert To Catholicism With JD Is Going Viral—And It's Pretty Shady

Second Lady Usha Vance appeared to be shading her own husband, Vice President JD Vance, while explaining during a CBS News interview why she hasn't converted to Catholicism.
Vance was criticized last year after telling attendees at a Turning Point USA conference that he hopes his wife, who is the daughter of Telugu-speaking Indian Hindu immigrants who hail from Andhra Pradesh, will convert to Christianity someday and "see things the same way" that he does.
The vice president is currently promoting his new book about converting to Catholicism that HarperCollins has marketed as "a spiritual exploration of what it means to be a Christian in all the seasons of life JD Vance has experienced—as a child, a young man, a husband, a father, and a leader."
However, The Bulwark’s national political reporter Joe Perticone pointed out that the cover image—showing a rural Appalachian-style chapel—actually depicts Mount Zion Church in Elk Creek, Virginia, a United Methodist church rather than a Catholic one.
Naturally, all of this has fueled renewed questions about the sincerity of Vance's religious conversion, and when CBS News reporter Robert Costa asked the Second Lady whether her husband's faith journey had influenced her own, she replied that the experience had been more "personal" for him than for her.
She said:
“I grew up in a Hindu household that was a very stable household. I have not felt the same need to seek something different that he [Vance] has. So I think the journey has been more in our relationship, right?"
"Trying to understand where he is, the different ways he’s thinking about things, how that fits into the life that we have together ... and less a religious journey of my own.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
To hear the Second Lady suggest her husband's religious conversion is rooted in the instability of his own upbringing sure got people talking.
We wonder how awkward things were around the dinner table for the Vances that night.