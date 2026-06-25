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Woman Speaks Out After Realizing After 45 Minutes That Her Date Dined And Dashed On Her In Viral Video

Woman stood up and blocked by date
@raphousetv2/X

A woman is going viral after she shared a video from a restaurant after her date got up to use the bathroom, then dined and dashed on her and blocked her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 25, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Not every first date is going to turn into a relationship, and not every relationship is going to last.

In fact, a person can end a date, friendship, or relationship for any reason that they want—though preferably, they'd be honest about it and not keep the other person guessing.

Just because that's a possibility, though, doesn't make being rejected feel any better.

In a video posted on X user @raphousetv2, a woman showed herself sitting at a two-person table at what looked like a fun outdoor sports bar.

She looked a little bummed out as she explained that her date had gotten up to use the restroom, but when 45 minutes managed to go by without her date returning to the table, she realized he must have dined and dashed, leaving her with the bill for the evening and no second date.

To make matters worse, when she tried to look him up and see if everything was okay, she found that he had also blocked her.

In a later clip, the waitress reassured her that she was "gorgeous" and that no one should be doing that to her. The pair joked around a little bit while the woman had another drink.

You can watch the video here:

Being stood up for a date or even being left during the date is unfortunately nothing new. However, because there are so many stories out there like this now, it's getting harder to take all of these stories at face value.

Some questioned if the woman had done something or said something offensive during the date, prompting the guy to make his exit.







But others gave her the benefit of the doubt and sympathized, stating that it's tough for a date to not work out, regardless of the reason.


Though it's unknown what might have happened to prompt the guy to leave the date, or if he's done something like this before, we should all be able to agree that this isn't how we'd like a date to work out.

Hopefully, this is an experience she can learn from so she doesn't have to go through it again with another date.

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