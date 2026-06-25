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Stephen Miller Dragged After Having Epic Meltdown On Fox News After Democratic Socialists Win Big In Primaries

Stephen Miller
Fox News

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller railed against Democrats on Tuesday night on Fox News after several Democratic Socialists prevailed in their New York primary elections—and critics pounced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was widely mocked after lashing out against Democrats on Tuesday night on Fox News after several Democratic Socialists prevailed in their New York primary elections, claiming with no trace of irony that they represent "radical, revolutionary, and in many cases, violent ideology."

Democratic socialists scored a string of victories in New York's primary elections on Tuesday, building on momentum generated by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his slate of endorsements.

Candidates aligned with the democratic socialist movement won two state Senate races and four state Assembly contests, according to Decision Desk HQ, despite facing opposition backed by millions of dollars in super PAC spending.

Mamdani's influence also extended to congressional races, where Democratic Socialist candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated incumbent opponents after receiving his endorsement.

This infuriated Miller, who condemned the Democrats using words that apply wholesale to the MAGA movement he represents:

"We used to have a country where you had a center-left Democratic Party... that was the spectrum the Democrats lived in, from center-left to center-right. Then you had a Republican Party, a conservative party."
"Over time, the Democrat party has abandoned all of that, and they have instead adopted this radical, revolutionary, and in many cases, violent ideology that wants to tear America down and destroy everything that we know and love, from top to bottom.”
“Right? Living in a state of total anarchy, without police, without law enforcement, where criminals can rape and maim and murder with impunity, where your kids are taught from the age of two to hate America, to hate their God, to hate their parents, to hate their family, to even hate their own gender, that’s their agenda."
"You cannot have a middle ground with that. Ultimately, what President Trump is doing and what he is leading is an America-first movement that says we need Democrats to come vote for us, to leave that insanity, because ultimately, that’s just a death knell for America."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It sure was something to hear Miller claim Democrats "want to destroy everything we know" considering he, as the Trump administration's immigration architect, regularly appears on news channels to try and convince the public not to believe their eyes and their ears as ICE agents continue to commit human rights abuses around the country.

In fact, one of Miller's own family members has lamented "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," stressing that "I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Miller instructed agents to bypass the standard method of compiling suspect lists and instead focus on sites like Home Depot and 7-Eleven, where day laborers gather, to conduct mass arrests.

He later told Fox News that ICE should target a minimum of 3,000 arrests per day—far above earlier projections that prioritized individuals with criminal records—raising concerns about errors and wrongful detentions. As a result, ICE has sharply increased both the volume and scope of its arrests.

Miller was swiftly called out.


As with all things coming from the Trump administration, every accusation is a confession.

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