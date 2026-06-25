Tom Holland Helps Zendaya Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Photographers In Viral Video—And Fans Are Swooning

Holy almost-wardrobe malfunction, Spider-Man!

Tom Holland and Zendaya continued proving why they're one of Hollywood's favorite on- and off-screen couples after sharing a sweet moment during a Spider-Man: Brand New Day press stop in Rome.

Zendaya debuted another standout press tour look, wearing a vintage Giorgio Armani dress from the designer's 1990 collection. The sheer tulle gown featured a delicate web motif embroidered with beaded insects—a fitting nod to the franchise—while her softly waved bob added an Old Hollywood-inspired finish. Holland complemented the look with a maroon suit and matching tie.

Iconic stylist Law Roach shared a closer look at the latest press tour ensemble here:

But when Holland noticed Zendaya holding the top of her dress in place, he avoided drawing attention to the moment by gently turning her away from the cameras. After Zendaya appeared to mouth something to him, Holland motioned for her to face him, giving her a moment of privacy to adjust the dress before the couple continued down the carpet hand in hand.



You can catch that moment here:

not him making her turn after noticing the dress was not in place anymore 🫠 pic.twitter.com/bYXSeM78xd

— celi ✮⋆˙ (@dayashlland) June 24, 2026

Law Roach would be so proud!

The interaction quickly went viral, with fans praising Holland's attentiveness and calling it another example of the couple's effortless chemistry. The 30-year-old British actor recently reflected on sharing the screen with his real-life partner while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Holland commented:

“I couldn't imagine doing what I do without her. We had an amazing moment on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' And it's only because of our relationship that this happened.”

Cameras also caught another lighthearted moment on the carpet between the secret newlyweds as Holland called out to Zendaya using her middle name, Maree, as she spoke with a reporter.

Prepare to swoon at this sweet clip below:

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, turned and responded before continuing the interview.

And the internet had plenty to say about Holland's wardrobe save:













































Meanwhile, Zendaya and longtime stylist Law Roach have continued making headlines throughout the film's press tour with a string of memorable fashion moments.

One of the most talked-about looks came during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Paris, where Zendaya transformed an oversized vintage Spider-Man T-shirt into a mini dress. Roach later revealed on his Instagram Stories that the vintage 2XL shirt was purchased on eBay for just $34.99, sharing a screenshot of the listing.

Law Roach wrote alongside the find:

"Style doesn't always have to cost a fortune."

Zendaya paired the black graphic T-shirt, featuring the iconic superhero in his signature pose, with white stilettos, dangling silver earrings, and a watch. She completed the look with her hair pulled back and side-swept bangs, along with a brown smoky eye and glossy lips.

Between Holland's thoughtful red carpet save and Zendaya's standout fashion moments, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour continues to give Marvel fans plenty to talk about.