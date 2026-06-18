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Zendaya Sparks 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Fan Theories After Potential Clue Is Spotted On Her Red Carpet Dress

Zendaya
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Fans think Zendaya may have dropped a hint about a potential major plot twist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day with her black dress on the red carpet.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 18, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, are a uniquely gifted duo when it comes to planting Easter eggs in the looks she models on red carpets and at other events.

Her appearance on the red carpet to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day was no exception.

Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on the red carpet in Spain for the first time since 2021, which is ironic, since Zendaya's character, MJ, had her memory wiped of Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But fans weren't distracted by the couple walking the red carpet together; they were distracted by what Zendaya was wearing and what it might mean.

Zendaya looked incredible in a fitted black gown with an asymmetrical tassel-like bottom. But the bodice of the dress appeared to be covered in black dahlias, which typically symbolize sadness, betrayal, and final farewells, with occasional uses to symbolize resilience.

Some thought it could be a final nod to Zendaya's character, Rue, on Euphoria after her tragic death.

However, most thought about the Spider-Man universe and the fact that Mary Jane and Gwen Stacey don't have the best track record for staying alive.

After all, Zendaya's MJ was already used as part of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man redemption arc when he managed to save her from a terrible fall, but couldn't save his girlfriend, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy.

There's also the possibility of something tragic happening to Spider-Man and Peter Parker, opening the door for Miles Morales, another Spider-Man figure from another Spidey universe, to step in.


Perhaps we'll get another iteration of Venom?

The actual meaning of the dress will surely unfold in the coming weeks as the press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues. But we should all be prepared to be heartbroken by the answer.


It may not be clear yet what the purpose of all the black attire is, whether it's a nod to the death of her Euphoria character or more to come in the Spider-Man universe or even The Odyssey, but one's thing for certain: when it comes to Zendaya's styling, the details are never an accident.

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