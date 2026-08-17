Hollywood Is Paying Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Heroes' Star Hayden Panettiere After Her Sudden Death At 36

Celebrities throughout Hollywood are showing up across social media to pay tribute to Hayden Panettiere after her sudden death at just 36 years old.

Best known for her roles in Heroes and the Scream franchise, Hayden Panettiere was a beloved actress, especially among millennials, and was also in Bring It On, Ice Princess, Nashville, and more.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, made the heartbreaking announcement:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden."

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Tributes began to pour in from all across Hollywood on all social media platforms, citing Panettiere as a light in a dark world, gone too soon.

Derek Hough, Panettiere's Nashville costar, wrote:

"The little time I got to spend with her, she was so sweet, so kind."

"I've always admired her work and the joy she brought people."

Several of her Scream 4 costars, including David Arquette and Emma Roberts, paid tribute to her. Arquette wrote:

"I love you, Hayden."

Emma Roberts agreed:

"Rest in peace, my sweet friend. You are so loved, and you will be forever missed."

Matt Lanter, who played her boyfriend on season 1 of Heroes after she played his girlfriend on Commander in Chief, wrote:

"So sad to hear of Hayden’s passing."

"She played my girlfriend on 'Commander in Chief,' and then I went over to her show and played her boyfriend on S1 of 'Heroes.'"

"We always had a great time on set and tons of laughs… Man, just too young.”

Brandon Auman, who directed her final film, Sleepwater, wrote:

"Horrible news. Completely devastated. You taught me so much on set, and the personal stories you shared with me about growing up in the industry were often profound, surreal, and amazing."

"Thank you for everything. I’ll miss you, Hayden."

Panettiere's long-time friend Bethany Joy Lenz, shared a series of photos from throughout their friendship and wrote:

"I don't understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she?"

"It’s too young, and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surrounded by love."

"I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real."

You can see her post here:

Kelly Osbourne, who recognized a similar spirit in Panettiere, shared on her Instagram stories:

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of someone who meant so much to me."

"We understood each other in a way few truly can, recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people."



“My heart grieves for someone so special to this world and such a good friend to me."

"I will never forget you, Hayden, and I will always believe you deserved better."

"Rest in peace, sweet princess. You will never be forgotten.”

@kellyosbourne/Instagram

Just three months ago, Panettiere had her last interview opposite Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. At the end of that podcast, Panettiere teared up as she explained that she felt like she'd put the dark parts of her past behind her and that she had "so much more life to live" going forward.

At the news of her passing, Shetty wrote:

"I can't believe it. Our friendship had just begun, and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year."

"My love and condolences to her family and fans."

@variety/Instagram

Viola Davis, who costarred in the 2016 drama Custody, said what everyone was thinking, seeing Panettiere as someone who had overcome a lot of darkness and should have had a long life ahead of her.

"What an amazing talent you were... so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you... an old, wise soul with such a deep heart."

"I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming."

"I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy."

"You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden."

"Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you."

"May they always speak your name."

You can see her tribute here:

Fans were heartbroken by the news.













Alyssa Milano also chimed in, agreeing with the tributes and pointing out that Panettiere was a presence in advocacy as well as entertainment.

"I keep coming back to this photograph and thinking about Hayden’s courage. I hope people remember this part of her and that it doesn’t get lost in the noise, the headlines, or the flattening of public figures into story and spectacle."

"Long before it was common for public figures to speak out, Hayden understood something simple and difficult: visibility is not just something you are given, but something you can give away. And she gave hers, again and again, in service of things larger than herself."

"She stepped into direct action for animal rights, including entering the waters of Taiji to confront the dolphin slaughter, fully aware of the risk of arrest. She supported marine conservation and broader animal welfare efforts, not as distant endorsements, but as personal alignment."

"Her sense of solidarity also extended globally. During the Euromaidan protests, she stood with Ukrainians calling for democratic change, placing herself, inside a moment of political upheaval that also carried personal meaning for her."

"And perhaps most quietly powerful, she spoke openly about what so many are taught to hide: domestic violence, postpartum depression, addiction, recovery, and abuse. She did not share these things for ease or attention, but because she understood what her silence could cost others."

"Her activism was not polished or performative. It was instinctive, human, sometimes messy, often vulnerable, and always sincere. She was willing to be uncomfortable, to be misunderstood, and to speak before the world was ready to listen."

"Hayden was a gifted actor, but that was only part of what she gave us. She used her voice. She showed up. She cared fiercely.

I hope that is remembered too, the way she chose to stand in the world when it mattered."

"Rest in peace, Hayden. You deserved so much more time, and your courage deserves to be remembered."





Panettiere had struggled with addiction and postpartum depression, and had given full custody of her daughter, Kaya, now 11, to ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in 2018. It's believed she may have overdosed and gone into cardiac arrest, though that has not been confirmed as of this writing.