Hayden Panettiere Speaks Out After Speculation She Was Intoxicated During Recent Interview

Hayden Panettiere
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 'Heroes' star took to Instagram to dispel rumors that she was intoxicated during a recent interview with People magazine after they shared a teaser clip that set off fan speculation.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 26, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Hayden Panettiere took to Instagram to clear the air about recent speculation that she was intoxicated during a recent interview with People magazine.

“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed," she wrote on Monday in a lengthy post.

The 35-year-old, known for playing Juliette Barnes in ABC's musical drama series Nashville and cheerleader Claire Bennet in NBC's sci-fi action show Heroes, continued:

“It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak.”

Her post was in response to a teaser clip People magazine showed of her interview promoting her new film Amber Alert.

In the clip, she appeared fatigued and slow in speech as she shared an anecdote about her daughter Kaya, whom she had with her ex, former Ukrainian heavy-weight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Many thought she was under the influence based on her presence in the video, leaving some to speculate she was suffering a mental health crisis.

You can watch that clip here.

With not much to go on except what they witnessed, viewers jumped to conclusions.

@people/Instagram

@people/Instagram

The publication was slammed by some social media users who thought keeping the video posted was in poor taste.

@people/Instagram

@people/Instagram

@people/Instagram

Panettiere said in her explanation video that she was suffering from a major lack of sleep, saying:

"I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour."
"The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted."
"My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier."

The interview covered the actor's serious struggle with postpartum depression following the birth of Kaya, which led to alcoholism and eventually voluntarily checking into a facility for treatment in 2015.

Another preview clip posted on the Instagram account for People touched on the tragic loss of her brother and fellow actor, Jansen Panettiere, who died last year of cardiomegaly at the age of 28.

You can watch a preview clip of her discussing Jansen, here.

Panettiere said she asked the People interviewer if they could re-do the interview or film a follow-up on Zoom but was assured it wasn't necessary given that the interviewer "felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview."

"We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece," said Panettiere, adding "The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live."

Panettiere continued:

"Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it."
"The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone."

She concluded her post with:

"For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are."

Many fans accused People magazine of "exploiting" her grief with how the interview was conducted and presented.

Fans also showed the grieving actor compassion and gave her plenty of support.

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

@haydenpanetierre/Instagram

Panettiere's rep told Page Six that “speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her—and it had been a long and exhausting day for her."

The rep added that Panettiere "was not under the influence.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
