ICE Agent Points Gun In Virginia Woman's Face And Claims She Tried To 'Run Us Over'—But Her Video Tells A Different Story

On August 10, Carolina Molina was driving to immigration lawyers' offices in Falls Church, Virginia, to drop off business cards. A licensed counselor, Molina offers services for immigrants who may be dealing with trauma.
Seeing Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrolling around the immigration law offices, Molina admitted to rolling down her window and yelling at ICE as they were abducting two men, calling the agents "ho" and "bitch." Molina said the agents took offense, used their vehicles to box in her car, brandished a gun, and threatened her.
Molina recorded the armed ICE agent at her car window on her phone. Dashcam footage shared later would show the agent exited his vehicle with his gun drawn.
She shared the phone video on Instagram with the caption:
"Imagine going around Falls Church VA dropping off your cards at lawyers offices because you do psychological immigration evaluations as an LPC and you see people being kidnapped."
"Then when you call them a b*tch, cause that’s what they are, they block you in, in an attempt to scare you for 'following' them. Following who? And then getting a g*n pulled out on you to scare you. What a b*tch. #ice f*ck them."
You can see the full video here:
The agent first threatened Molina with arrest, claiming she had followed them, but when Molina said she had dashcam footage proving she hadn't, the agent brandishing the gun holstered it then told other approaching agents that Molina tried to hit them with her car.
This same claim has been made repeatedly by ICE agents, never with any evidence to support it, ever since the ICE agent that shot and killed Renee Good was exonerated by DHS after making that claim.
The ICE agent that killed a man in Maine made the same claim, but videos of the scene showed he lied, leading people to speculate that agents have been told to make this claim every time a vehicle is involved in their use of force.
Molina shared the official DHS statement where they claimed they boxed her in to get "background information."
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DHS also shared several unsupported statistics in their statement.
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Like prior DHS statements, it claimed ICE agents were the victims and only drew their weapons out of a legitimate fear for their lives, prompted by a credible threat.
In their official statement, DHS wrote:
"On August 10, 2026, while ICE was conducting targeted immigration enforcement in Falls Church, Virginia, an anti-ICE agitator began to drive her car in circles around our ICE officers and then attempted to harm officers by weaponizing her vehicle against them -all in an attempt to help illegal aliens get away."
Molina then shared her dashcam footage that proved ICE and DHS were lying—again—captioned:
"One thing I’m not is a liar—fu*k them. He clearly was mad. Imagine pointing a g*n at someone for being called a hoe [sic] ain’t the first time I looked down a barrel. Thank yall for checkin in. F*ck ice. And f*ck you if you support this bullsh!t."
You can see local news coverage of the incident here:
Molina also spoke with CNN about the ICE agent putting a gun in her face because she hurt his feelings.
People were outraged by the latest ICE use of force against a United States citizen and the lies DHS told to justify it.
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Several citizen and immigrant advocacy groups have suggested drivers, especially BIPOC, invest in dashcam systems to counter harassment, threats, intimidation, and violence from ICE agents and the false claims DHS keeps getting caught making to justify their actions.