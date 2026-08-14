Skip to content

MAGA Candidate Who Wants To Execute All LGBTQ+ People Declares Himself 'True Winner' Of GOP Primary Despite Losing Badly

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marco Rubio Just Tried To Claim That 'American Citizenship Is Not For Sale'—And Everyone Had The Same Response

Marco Rubio
Eric Lee/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to claim on X on Wednesday that "American citizenship is not for sale"—and was quickly hit with a damning community note.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was called out after trying to claim on X that "American citizenship is not for sale," even though the Trump administration offers a route toward citizenship in exchange for a large financial contribution.

Birthright citizenship is a legal concept that grants citizenship automatically at birth. It exists in two forms: ancestry-based citizenship and birthplace-based citizenship. The latter, known as jus soli, a Latin term meaning "right of the soil," grants citizenship based on the location of birth.

In the United States, birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which declares that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

In a 6–3 ruling in June, the Supreme Court affirmed that children born in the U.S. are constitutionally entitled to birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 150-year-old principle via executive order.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts concluded that children born on U.S. soil to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily are "citizens at birth" under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Trump administration continues to try and find routes around the ruling, and Rubio announced a new State Department task force targeting so-called “birth tourism,” saying the U.S. had already revoked more than 600 visas in a single month.

He wrote:

"American citizenship is not for sale. But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America's laws- coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain citizenship for their children."
"The State Department established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to review the activity of visa holders, dismantle illegal birth tourism networks, and put an end to this heinous abuse of our nation's laws."
"In just one month, the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force has taken action to revoke more than 600 visas from foreign nationals across the globe and will continue to safeguard our nation from this abuse. The State Department will use all available tools to dismantle birth tourism networks and defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship."

A Community Note below Rubio's post notes the Trump administration is simultaneously promoting its $1 million Gold Card program, which offers wealthy foreigners expedited U.S. residency with a path to citizenship.

You can see his post below.

Launched in December, Trump’s “gold card” creates a fast track to U.S. citizenship for wealthy immigrants willing to pay $1 million, plus a $15,000 processing fee. Critics have condemned the scheme for emerging alongside the administration’s escalating nationwide immigration crackdown.

The card grants approved applicants permanent U.S. residency, mirroring the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. Trump said in December that sales had already reached $1.3 billion.

Rubio was harshly criticized.


Rubio’s announcement followed two executive orders from Trump taking aim at birthright citizenship and so-called “birth tourism.”

Rather than directly attempting to rewrite the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship, the orders focus on creating exceptions and tightening the rules surrounding entry into the U.S.

The first order identifies several circumstances in which citizenship would not automatically apply, including children of certain foreign nationals, foreign government employees, people involved in birth tourism or some surrogacy arrangements, and children born in territories where citizenship is not granted by statute.

The order also extends beyond the existing exception for children of accredited foreign diplomats to cover other foreign embassy and consular employees.

The second order takes a more indirect approach, directing the State Department to increase scrutiny of visa applicants suspected of traveling to the U.S. primarily to give birth.

Consular officials would be instructed to deny nonimmigrant visas when they believe an applicant intends to engage in birth tourism, while the Department of Homeland Security would work with the State Department on additional screening at ports of entry.

Latest News

Screenshot of Darline Graham
2026 Elections

Lindsey Graham's Sister Hit With Hilariously Brutal Factcheck After Claiming She's 'Not Being Handed' His Senate Seat

John Hinckley Jr. (left) shares a new message for Jodie Foster (right) 45 years after the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.
Celebrities

John Hinckley Jr. Shares New Message For Jodie Foster 45 Years After Shooting Ronald Reagan To Impress Her

Donald Trump; Scott MacFarlane
Donald Trump

Journalist Reveals Just How Much Money Has Been Diverted From National Parks For Trump's Vanity Projects—And People Are Livid

Woman using hair tie
Trending

Engaged Woman Sparks Theories After Finding Strange Hair Tie Near Her And Fiancé's Home Entryway

More from Trending/post

Jenna Ortega
Esquire/X

Jenna Ortega Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She'd Go 'All Day' Without Eating Or Drinking On Set As Child Actor

During an interview with Esquire, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega admitted that she didn't recall any mistakes she made as a childhood star, and that might be the exact problem.

Though she's best-known now for her role in Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and even Yes Day, Ortega's career began years before that when she lived out in the Coachella Desert.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from PLAYDATE with Elle's video
@playdatewithelle/Instagram

Teen Girl's Accidental Text To Wrong Number Asking For Fashion Advice Takes Surprisingly Heartwarming Turn—And We're Sobbing

Back in 2018, a teen girl attempted to get feedback from a friend on a dress she wasn't sure about, only for her to connect with a family who needed more help than she did.

Recently resurfaced and shared by Elle and Josh on PLAYDATE with Elle, a teen named Sydney Uselton took two photos, front and back, of a black and silver cocktail-style dress, and attempted to send them to her friend, Mandi, for feedback, only to realize moments too late that she'd sent the photos to the wrong number.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @MatrixMysteries' X video
@MatrixMysteries/X

Guy Who Lives In '98% Muslim' Apartment Complex Dragged Over His Eyeroll-Worthy Form Of 'Resistance'

People tend to act one of two ways when they have the opportunity to get to know people of a different cultural background than their own. Some will be friendly, ask questions, get to know them, and be grateful for learning something new.

But others will be hateful and potentially even feel their own culture "threatened" by the exposure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Wayne Allyn Root talking to Donald Trump over the phone
Real America's Voice

Critics Sound The Alarm After Trump Floats Idea Of Declaring 'National Emergency' For Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump was criticized after floating the idea of declaring a "national security emergency" ahead of the November midterms.

Real America's Voice host Wayne Allyn Root brought the idea up to Trump while discussing the "SAVE America Act," a sweeping federal elections bill that, among other things, complicates voting for individuals whose legal name does not match their birth certificate and poses a restrictive photo ID requirement for voting that disproportionately impacts minorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arby's Restaurant
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Absurd Price She Paid For Single Arby's Sandwich Through Uber Eats

It's no secret that prices are on the rise for groceries and other basic necessities, but when it comes to services of convenience, like food delivery services, an increasing number of people are questioning if paying is worth it.

One woman ordered one Arby's roast beef sandwich, with no sides or drink, but because she ordered it via delivery and also had to pay a long-distance charge, the fees quickly piled up.

Keep ReadingShow less