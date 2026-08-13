Teen Girl's Accidental Text To Wrong Number Asking For Fashion Advice Takes Surprisingly Heartwarming Turn—And We're Sobbing

Back in 2018, a teen girl attempted to get feedback from a friend on a dress she wasn't sure about, only for her to connect with a family who needed more help than she did.

Recently resurfaced and shared by Elle and Josh on PLAYDATE with Elle, a teen named Sydney Uselton took two photos, front and back, of a black and silver cocktail-style dress, and attempted to send them to her friend, Mandi, for feedback, only to realize moments too late that she'd sent the photos to the wrong number.

Panicking that the photos would end up in the wrong hands, Syd reached out to the real Mandi, only for her to receive a series of wholesome messages from a father of six in Tennessee.

The dad texted back:

"I believe this message was intended for someone else."

"My wife isn't home, so I couldn't get her opinion, but the kids and I think you look stunning in your dress!"

"You should definitely go with that one!"

Tony Wood

Then he sent her a photo of five of his children, all showing a thumbs-up for the dress:

Tony Wood

Touched by the gesture, Syd shared the photos with Mandi, who posted them on X, hoping to find out more about the man behind the messages.

As it turned out, the man's name was Tony Wood, and he was a new realtor in Tennessee, a husband, and father of six children.

However, it was soon revealed that Wood only featured five of his six children in the thumbs-up photo because his sixth child, six-year-old Kaizler, was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia.

Wood responded to the tweet, thanking the two young women for making his children "Twitter famous."

The post quickly went viral, and Wood realized that people had discovered the family's GoFundMe account for Kaizler's treatment and other medical needs.

What began as $1,000 in donations, including a donation from Uselton, soon snowballed into surpassing the family's needed $40,000.

The family later appeared on the talk show Pickler & Ben to talk about the experience and how it impacted their lives.

- YouTube youtu.be

The story was quick to go viral on PLAYDATE with Elle, and viewers jumped in to assert that their faith in humanity was restored.

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

@playdatewithelle/Instagram

And just a year ago, Kaizler himself even gave an update in a YouTube comment to let everyone know he's doing well.

@Kaizler-u8k/YouTube

It would have been so easy to expect the worst to happen and for the photos to fall into the wrong hands, but what happened was so much better—and one act of kindness turned into a child getting the treatment he needed.