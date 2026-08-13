Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Absurd Price She Paid For Single Arby's Sandwich Through Uber Eats

It's no secret that prices are on the rise for groceries and other basic necessities, but when it comes to services of convenience, like food delivery services, an increasing number of people are questioning if paying is worth it.

One woman ordered one Arby's roast beef sandwich, with no sides or drink, but because she ordered it via delivery and also had to pay a long-distance charge, the fees quickly piled up.

Angrily holding the sandwich before taking a bite of it, the woman ranted:

"This is my $32 double roast beef sandwich from Arby's."

"Just this. Not even a meal, not fries, not a drink."

"My sandwich was $13.28."

"Then they f**king charged me $12 for a delivery fee."

"Then they charged me another $2 for a long-distance fee."

"Then they added on some f**king tax."

"Then I gave the driver a $3 tip."

"So, all in all, this f**king sandwich cost me 32 bucks."

"F**k you, Uber Eats."

X user @Clown World shared the video on their platform, and while they understood the woman's frustration, they pointed out that other options were available, like canceling the order or picking it up herself.

"This woman is furious after her Arby’s roast beef sandwich costs $32 through Uber Eats."

"I don’t blame her. These delivery apps have added so many fees that ordering one meal has become ridiculous."

"But at the same time, the app tells you exactly what the total is before you hit order."

"If the price is too crazy, why not just go pick it up yourself?"

Fellow X users said it wasn't worth spending that much money on a meal or trusting a stranger with their food.

@Mormodra/X









@SteveInReno/X

















Food delivery services are convenient and can certainly help someone when they're sick, too busy, or unable to do the shopping or driving at the moment themselves.

But the services are priced for their convenience, not for the consumer, so it's important that customers consider whether or not it's worth ordering before completing the transaction.