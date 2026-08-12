Navy Veteran Expertly Rips Texas County Over Proposal To Dramatically Cut Polling Sites Despite Higher Voter Turnout In Mic Drop Rant

A Texas Navy veteran has gone viral after speaking out against a proposed vote in Tarrant County to cut 140 polling sites for the upcoming midterm elections in November.
Tarrant County commissioners delayed a proposal Tuesday to slash the number of polling places by 140 after opponents pushed back during a contentious meeting that saw one man physically removed. The plan would cut polling locations from 316 to 175, with the largest reductions concentrated in heavily minority areas.
Critics warn that the changes could influence election outcomes, though other variables, such as Election Day weather, can also affect turnout. The proposal comes after Williamson County made similar cuts during the primary, though officials there have not said whether those reductions will carry over to November.
The veteran, identified as Kolin Kilpatrick, took the podium and criticized the proposal while citing the oath he took when he joined the military:
"The amount of registered voters in Tarrant County has increased 30 percent since the last midterms four years ago and to be closing polling locations is just a blatant act of voter suppression, especially doing so after racist gerrymandering and redistricting happened."
"You know, when I joined the United States Navy, I swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America from enemies, foreign and domestic. And when people try to take away our right to vote in America, they start looking like enemies domestic."
"Talking to you, Comrades."
In response, one of the incredulous county commissioners said:
"Did he just say what I thought he said?”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Others have appreciated and amplified his message.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign directed questions about Tarrant County's proposal to the Texas secretary of state’s office, which declined to comment.
Is anyone surprised at what's happening in plain sight?