MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Dragged After Refusing To Concede Defeat In GOP Primary For Minnesota Governor For Peak MAGA Reason

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is refusing to concede defeat despite losing the Republican gubernatorial primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, claiming there are "anomalies" in vote counts.
Shortly after the Associated Press projected Lisa Demuth as the Republican primary winner, Lindell said he still wasn’t prepared to concede, even though Demuth led him by more than 10 percentage points.
He said:
“We’ve got different teams, right now. I’ve been on the phone with three of them and the one person said, ‘Yes, we’ve seen a couple of anomalies."
“You guys, when I’m favored [in an older poll] by nine, three days ago, there’s something you got to look into."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Even before Demuth's victory, Lindell angrily pushed back against reporters who questioned whether he could overcome the widening gap between him and her:
“Why would I listen to the AP? There’s 265,000 votes left to count. I’m down by 18,000 now. We just gained 5,000. I’m not going to give up this race until the votes are counted where I can’t win.”You can hear what he said in the video below.
Lindell’s response is hardly surprising given his track record.
A longtime Trump ally and prominent 2020 election denier, he has repeatedly echoed President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.
Last year, a jury found Lindell liable for defaming former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer, whom Lindell, Trump and others falsely accused of helping rig the election for former President Joe Biden. Lindell was ordered to pay Coomer $2.3 million in damages.
People are now criticizing his MAGA reasoning.
Lindell is still on the same old playbook.
Several years ago he attracted considerable attention when he held a three-day "Cyber Symposium" he billed as an arena in which he would unveil definitive proof the 2020 election was stolen. Instead, it crashed and burned when he failed to produce any evidence of fraud.
Don't expect anything different this time around either.