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Guy Who Lives In '98% Muslim' Apartment Complex Dragged Over His Eyeroll-Worthy Form Of 'Resistance'

Screenshots from @MatrixMysteries' X video
@MatrixMysteries/X

A guy's video in which he cooks bacon and pumps the smell of it through his "98% Muslim" apartment complex as a form of "resistance" is going viral—and he's getting called out hard.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 13, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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People tend to act one of two ways when they have the opportunity to get to know people of a different cultural background than their own. Some will be friendly, ask questions, get to know them, and be grateful for learning something new.

But others will be hateful and potentially even feel their own culture "threatened" by the exposure.

X user @MatrixMysteries shared a video of a man who appears to be living alone in an apartment complex that he claims is otherwise "98% Muslim." To "resist" their culture, the man cooks a pan of bacon, and then he opens his front door and his balcony door, setting up a fan to blow the air and the residual smell of the cooking bacon into the apartment hallway and down onto the shared street.

Ironically, the video is set to the theme song from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, with the very identifiable line, "Won't you be my neighbor?" included.

MatrixMysteries described it as a form of resistance:

"An American living in a complex that is roughly 98% Muslim has found a quiet form of resistance."
"He cooks bacon and aims a fan so the smell fills the hallway."
"He is not harming anyone. He is simply refusing to surrender his own culture in his own building."

You can watch the video here:

Fellow X users were critical of the video and what they believed were the man's insecurities.









It's okay for one person to eat bacon and for someone else to exclude it from their diet for religious reasons, and it's also okay for two people to be in the same room while being from different cultures and observing different religions.

The X users clocked this video as weirdly petty and hateful, trying to inconvenience the majority of the neighbors with a smell they'd rather not experience, all in an attempt to prove a point about who the guy is not.

Some also viewed the man as insecure and racist, because from the video, the only person who seems to be bothered that he is an American among Muslim people is him.

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