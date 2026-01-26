Skip to content

Tim Walz Just Gave Some Epically Shady Advice To Pam Bondi In Response To Her Letter Of Demands

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Barack Obama Warns The Killing Of Alex Pretti Should Be A 'Wake-Up' Call For Americans In Rare Statement

Barack Obama; photo of Alex Pretti
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

After the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday in Minneapolis, former President Barack Obama shared a statement condemning the killing and warning that it should be a "wake-up call to every American."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former President Barack Obama has spoken out after the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents on Saturday in Minneapolis, saying in a statement that Pretti's killing should be a "wake-up call to every American."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said he was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Pretti’s parents urged that “the truth” about their son’s death be told, condemning what they called the “sickening lies told about our son by the administration” as “reprehensible and disgusting.”

Their statement came after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials claimed Pretti had brandished a weapon and that agents fired “defensive shots,” assertions that have been contradicted by video evidence showing Pretti holding a phone and not brandishing a gun.

Addressing the matter, Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, called Pretti's killing "a heartbreaking tragedy," coming mere weeks after an ICE agent killed Minneapolis resident Renee Good:

"The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault."
"Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety. That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite."
"For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city."
"These unprecedented tactics — which even the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized as embarrassing, lawless and cruel — have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S citizens."
"And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren’t informed by any serious investigation — and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence."

He added:

"This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals."
"In the meantime, every American should support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. They are a timely reminder that ultimately it’s up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable."

You can see his statement below.


Barack Obama's statement Barack Obama/Medium

Obama's words resonated with many.


Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has disputed the video evidence of Pretti's killing, telling Meet the Press that "No matter how many times you look at it, no matter how many different angles that we see, there’s a lot that we don’t see.”

He echoed the claims of the Justice Department that anti-ICE demonstrations in Minneapolis have not been peaceful, saying that protesters "are trying to impede and obstruct ICE, and it makes the job that our men and women have to do virtually impossible to do without interactions like that."

Border patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino has also sparked anger, telling CNN that "the real victims are border agents," insisting that observers should wait for the results of a "full investigation" the Trump administration has already left in doubt.

Latest News

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel
Political News

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Choked Up Talking About Deaths Of Renee Good And Alex Pretti In Poignant Monologue

Harry Styles; Pope Leo
Celebrities

Harry Styles Hilariously Reveals Why He Was Randomly At Pope Leo's Conclave Election

Connor Storrie; Hudson Williams
LGBTQ

The 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Got To Carry Olympic Torch Through Italy—And Fans Are Cheering

Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Could Face Charges After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign Without Permission

More from News/political-news

Glenn Close; Donald Trump
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Glenn Close Offers Dire Warning To Trump Over His Regime's 'Inhumanity' In Powerful Video

Film legend Glenn Close shared her feelings on President Donald Trump and his regime's "inhumanity" in a viral video on Instagram, saying she felt "compelled" to speak out in the wake of the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Close—best known for starring in such classics as Fatal Attraction and who recently received raves for her work on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery—condemned the "cold-blooded murder of American citizens" and warned Trump that "there will be hell to pay" as more and more people rise up against his leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; JD Vance; Tom Cotton
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Epically Rips JD Vance And MAGA Senator Over Their Hot Takes On Minneapolis Shootings

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Vice President JD Vance and Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton after they both posted heartless remarks about the recent killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Good in her car. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Kristi Noem
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images

AOC Goes Nuclear On Kristi Noem For Suggesting That Protesters Who Show Up With Firearms Deserve To Die

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's hypocrisy after Noem responded to the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis by claiming that protesters who show up with firearms aren't "peaceful."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—whom authorities said was permitted to carry but was not handling—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doctor holding up a stethoscope
Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

People Describe The Strangest Health Conditions They've Ever Experienced

The human body is complicated, fascinating, and sometimes difficult to explain.

While we know that, it's incredibly unnerving when we have a symptom that even our doctors struggle to explain or identify.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi; Tim Walz
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

Pam Bondi Slammed Over Letter To Tim Walz With Unhinged Demand In Exchange For ICE Leaving Minnesota

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing harsh criticism after sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on the same day ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed by ICE in which she demanded Walz turn over Minnesota's voter registration database to President Donald Trump if he wants to “restore the rule of law, support ICE officers, and bring an end to the chaos in Minnesota."

Bondi argued that the federal government needs access to Minnesota’s voter rolls to verify that the state’s registration practices comply with federal law. The Justice Department has been pressing Minnesota and other states for voter registration data for months and sued Minnesota over access last year, though it has not previously linked that effort to immigration enforcement actions in the state.

Keep ReadingShow less