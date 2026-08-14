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MAGA Candidate Who Wants To Execute All LGBTQ+ People Declares Himself 'True Winner' Of GOP Primary Despite Losing Badly

Jadon MacCormack
Jadon E. MacCormack/Facebook

Connecticut State House candidate Jadon MacCormack, who recently called for the execution of all LGBTQ+ people, suffering a humiliating defeat in the GOP primary for his district on Tuesday—but that didn't stop him from claiming that he's the "true winner."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Connecticut State House candidate Jadon MacCormack recently made headlines for calling for the execution of all LGBTQ+ people, and now he's insisting he's the "true winner" of his state's Republican primary despite suffering a humiliating defeat.

MacCormack suffered a decisive defeat in the Republican primary, receiving just 90 votes, or 19.6% of the 458 votes cast. Anthony Emilio won with 80.4% and will face five-term Democratic incumbent Pat Boyd in November.

His loss shows his brand of MAGA politics ultimately did not resonate with voters, particularly after MacCormack drew attention for a series of extreme anti-LGBTQ+ statements. He declared June “Straight Month” and said he intended to oppose what he described as the transgender and LGBTQ+ movement, which he accused of undermining families and parental authority.

In a later interview, MacCormack repeatedly likened LGBTQ+ people to “pedophiles and mass murderers,” attacked Pride celebrations and argued that LGBTQ+ culture had become a greater concern than child sexual abuse in churches.

He also called for sweeping legal measures targeting LGBTQ+ people, including reversing protections for same-sex relationships and marriage, removing LGBTQ+ people from education, separating children from LGBTQ+ parents and imposing the death penalty on people solely because of their sexual orientation. He framed these proposals as necessary to "protect children."

He appears to have learned nothing considering he, in addition to attacking Emilio and declaring himself the "true winner" of the GOP primary contest, vowed to "reform" the Republican Party "and Make America Straight Again":

"I, Jadon E. MacCormack, am the true winner in this Republican party. I have seen and exposed scandals while calling out unethical behavior. I have not backed down and never will."
"Connecticut needs the Second Congressional leadership I have already demonstrated. Full sights set on 2028; MacCormack for Congress! A small district race with fewer than 500 votes cast is a clear reflection of the Republican Party’s failure. Thirty-plus uncontested Democrat seats across the state, while the GOP scrambles to field a candidate in three days, tells the whole story."
"I will reform this party and Make America Straight Again. God is on my side, and I know many supporters remain. As for Troubled Tony: you may have won the battle, but go back to the retirement home you came from."
"We do not need leaders with one foot already in the grave; men who never wanted to run until someone became 'controversial' and the GOP needed a last-minute handout doesn’t make you a patriot but a pathetic pawn."

You can see his post below.

People were not amused—and they pointed out just how badly MacCormack lost, whether he accepts it or not.


Sadly, MacCormack is not the only MAGA midterm election hopeful in denial.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is refusing to concede defeat despite losing the Republican gubernatorial primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, claiming there are "anomalies" in vote counts.

Shortly after the Associated Press projected Lisa Demuth as the Republican primary winner, Lindell said he still wasn’t prepared to concede, even though Demuth led him by more than 10 percentage points.

They're all shameless.

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