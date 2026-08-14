Jamie Lee Curtis Clears The Air After Saying She Had An 'Awful' Experience Filming 'New Girl'

Every actor has their preferences when it comes to stage production, and Jamie Lee Curtis is no exception, especially when it comes to comedy.
Curtis was recently touring to promote and answer questions about her latest show, Newlyweds on NBC, which she co-created with Black-ish and Ugly Betty's Gail Lerner. The Freakier Friday actress explained that she was excited to create a story that centered around older characters and finding love later in life, following a couple portrayed by Tea Leoni and Tim Daly.
But one of her favorite aspects of Newlyweds was filming in front of a live audience, which gave them immediate feedback on how the show was running and whether or not the jokes were funny.
As an aside, she turned to the press conference audience and declared:
"By the way, I did a single camera, which I hated."
"I mean, it's a great show, 'New Girl,' very funny. For real, it's a good show!"
"But doing it is just like doing a movie."
"You've got a camera crew, and nobody laughs. It's silent, and it's awful for me."
"For me, awful."
You can watch that segment here:
Viewers were quick to comment on Curtis's take on New Girl.
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Some even argued that New Girl would have been ruined by a live audience.
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After receiving critical feedback about the comment, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a single photo from her New Girl days, featuring herself, Zooey Deschanel, and Rob Reiner, a dysfunctional but loving family trio on the show.
Paired with the photograph, Curtis dismissed the criticism:
"As if we don't have bigger issues facing Americans and the world at large, and natural disasters and unnatural behaviors of despots, than to be concerned about a flip comment picked up at a press moment promoting 'Newlyweds' at NBC."
"I was there gushing about a multi-camera sitcom that I co-created along with Gail Lerner, about a late-in-life love and people finding each other and marrying on a whim. It stars Tea Leoni and Tim Daly as the couple."
"We are having so much fun, and the audiences are loving it, and I was comparing how much I liked doing the show live in front of a studio audience, which is almost like doing a play, where you get immediate feedback."
"[I was comparing that] to the experience of doing a single camera comedy like 'New Girl,' where there's absolutely no feedback, as if you're trying to do comedy in a vacuum, like a comedy feature."
"I said it wasn't my favorite experience, although the show itself is fantastic, and the team that made it is talented, and Zooey Deschanel is an absolute gem of a human, and I got to play with my friend, Rob Reiner, as exes, and that was sweet and lovely."
"So, please, let's not waste clicks and comments and just move on to WAY more important things."
"That will be all."
You can see the post here:
And, deciding the conversation was over, Curtis turned off her comments.
It's understandable how viewers were left with a bad taste in their mouth when the primary descriptors Curtis used during her aside about New Girl were "awful" and "hated."
But it's possible to enjoy and appreciate a project without loving every aspect of it, and for Jamie Lee Curtis, it sounds like she prefers interactive comedy more than waiting to hear isolated feedback about a show or film months later.