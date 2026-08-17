Elon Musk Brutally Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Slop Video Of Himself As Austin Powers

On Wednesday, AI content creator DFF posted another of their parody videos on X mocking a major political figure.

The politics of DFF aren't specified, as they appear to mock just about everyone, but the Trump administration and their allies seem to be frequent targets. The account name DFF stands for "Dumb F*ck Finder" and their bio reads "Fighting DumbF*ckery 24/7 via AI-powered music vids & memes. Don’t Be a DumbFxck."

By Wednesday night, Utah MAGA Republican Senator Michael Shumway Lee posted the AI video on X by downloading it instead of reposting from DFF, claiming to not know who made it and praising it as something that "rocks" instead of mocks.

DFF's video featured an AI-generated Elon Musk surrounded by current tech recreating the opening dance sequence from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery to the Quincy Jones song "Soul Bossa Nova." Instead of the familiar movie title popping up, DFF's video had Elon Musk: Man Who Bought the UK.

A few hours later, Musk—who has vowed to use his money to influence politics across Europe and the United States—posted the video. He also failed to give DFF credit.

You can see Musk's post of the video here:





In the United States, Musk pledged to spend between $100 million and $120 million via his America PAC to support MAGA Republican candidates in the November 2026 midterms.

His promise coincided with several federal aerospace contracts, including a $1.6 billion Space Force deal awarded to the struggling SpaceX, leading many to accuse the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and Musk of a quid pro quo to secure government contracts.

While Musk and Lee seemed to think the video claiming Musk would also be buying UK politicians was high praise, others found both the "AI slop video" and the men who posted it worthy of ridicule.

The resident cat at the UK Prime Minister's residence and Elon Musk's own AI Grok weighed in.

@Number10cat; @grok reply to @elonmusk/X





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@YourAnonNews reply to @elonmusk/X

Mike Myers, the man who created Austin Powers, hasn't weighed in on the parody AI video. Myers recently announced a fourth film in the franchise is in the works.

But Myers got his own knocks in against Musk when he impersonated the tech investor—not inventor—on Saturday Night Live.