Robert Pattinson And Zendaya Praised For Their Response To Reporter's Awkward Question About Their 'Jealous' Partners

In their latest movie, The Drama, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson proved they won’t let the drama of awkward press moments get in the way of their professional dynamic.

Because while the film leans into relationship tension, their real-life press tour has been navigating a different kind of discomfort—one that has nothing to do with the script.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with Tom Holland—with ongoing speculation the two may have quietly married—and Pattinson, who is engaged to Suki Waterhouse, have both kept their personal lives notably private. That hasn’t stopped interviewers from trying to pull those details into the spotlight, especially as the two promote multiple projects in quick succession.

But during a recent appearance on a French television show, things took a turn.

Instead of focusing on their work, a reporter asked whether Holland and Waterhouse were “jealous” of how much time Zendaya and Pattinson have been spending together.

Both actors responded in sync, laughing off the question:

“I don't think they are...at all.”

The exchange was brief, but the vibe was noticeable. What may have been intended as a light question landed as intrusive—particularly given how deliberately private both actors have been.

The timing didn’t help. In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple on the brink of marriage, making relationships an easy talking point throughout the press cycle. Still, viewers were quick to point out the disconnect between discussing fictional romance and probing real-life partners.

Pattinson didn’t leave much room for interpretation:

“They're not jealous at all.”

You can watch the awkward clip here:

Vocês têm tantos filmes para estrear juntos, espero que seus respectivos parceiros não fiquem com ciúmes."



Rob e Z se entreolharam, caíram na gargalhada e disseram em uníssono: "Eu não acho que sejam, DE JEITO NENHUM.

OS FRANCESES SAO OS PIORES COMO PODE pic.twitter.com/Al2UkuquJZ

— gab¡ - the drama ✩ (@jnkliips) March 30, 2026

If the moment felt familiar, it’s because Zendaya has faced similar questions before.

During the press tour for Dune: Part Two, she and Timothée Chalamet were repeatedly asked whether it felt “weird” or “awkward” to play romantic partners on screen, given their off-screen friendship—a line of questioning that repeatedly circled back to their personal dynamic rather than their performances.

When asked about filming intimate scenes, Chalamet kept his answer grounded in the work:

“In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work. I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs, but it's just another day of work.”

In Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, while Zendaya’s Chani is a Fremen warrior who becomes both his ally and romantic partner, making their on-screen relationship central to the story’s emotional arc.

Zendaya reinforced the same point, keeping the focus on the craft:

“I think both of us are just like, ‘All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.' In this specific love story, I think we're so grateful to have Denis at the helm of this very special thing.”

In both cases, the pattern is hard to ignore: a tendency to blur the line between actors’ real lives and the roles they’re playing.

Online, viewers didn’t hold back. Many described the “jealousy” question as “weird” and “embarrassing,” noting that both Holland and Waterhouse are actors themselves and well aware of the realities of the job. Others pointed out that Holland and Pattinson have even worked together before, making the premise feel especially misplaced.

Still, amid the criticism, Zendaya and Pattinson earned praise for how they handled the moment.

















































And if it feels like Zendaya is everywhere right now, that’s because she is.

Between The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Euphoria, and another Spider-Man installment, her 2026 slate is packed. But by her own admission, that pace won’t last.

During a March 26 interview with Fandango alongside Pattinson and their co-stars, Zendaya made it clear she’s planning to step back once this run wraps.

Zendaya shared her plan to step away from the spotlight:

“I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what: after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

After a year of major releases, nonstop press, and increasingly personal questions, the decision reads like Zendaya and Pattinson reminding everyone that not every part of their lives is up for discussion.