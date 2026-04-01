Skip to content

CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert Pattinson And Zendaya Praised For Their Response To Reporter's Awkward Question About Their 'Jealous' Partners

Zendaya (right) and Robert Pattinson (left) laugh off an awkward question during a French TV interview while promoting The Drama.
Courtesy of France.TV

While being interviewed on a French television show about starring in three movies together this year, a reporter asked Robert Pattinson and Zendaya if Suki Waterhouse and Tom Holland, their respective partners, are "jealous" of how much time they've spent together—and their reactions said it all.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 01, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

In their latest movie, The Drama, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson proved they won’t let the drama of awkward press moments get in the way of their professional dynamic.

Because while the film leans into relationship tension, their real-life press tour has been navigating a different kind of discomfort—one that has nothing to do with the script.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with Tom Holland—with ongoing speculation the two may have quietly married—and Pattinson, who is engaged to Suki Waterhouse, have both kept their personal lives notably private. That hasn’t stopped interviewers from trying to pull those details into the spotlight, especially as the two promote multiple projects in quick succession.

But during a recent appearance on a French television show, things took a turn.

Instead of focusing on their work, a reporter asked whether Holland and Waterhouse were “jealous” of how much time Zendaya and Pattinson have been spending together.

Both actors responded in sync, laughing off the question:

“I don't think they are...at all.”

The exchange was brief, but the vibe was noticeable. What may have been intended as a light question landed as intrusive—particularly given how deliberately private both actors have been.

The timing didn’t help. In The Drama, Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple on the brink of marriage, making relationships an easy talking point throughout the press cycle. Still, viewers were quick to point out the disconnect between discussing fictional romance and probing real-life partners.

Pattinson didn’t leave much room for interpretation:

“They're not jealous at all.”

You can watch the awkward clip here:

If the moment felt familiar, it’s because Zendaya has faced similar questions before.

During the press tour for Dune: Part Two, she and Timothée Chalamet were repeatedly asked whether it felt “weird” or “awkward” to play romantic partners on screen, given their off-screen friendship—a line of questioning that repeatedly circled back to their personal dynamic rather than their performances.

When asked about filming intimate scenes, Chalamet kept his answer grounded in the work:

“In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work. I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs, but it's just another day of work.”

In Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, while Zendaya’s Chani is a Fremen warrior who becomes both his ally and romantic partner, making their on-screen relationship central to the story’s emotional arc.

Zendaya reinforced the same point, keeping the focus on the craft:

“I think both of us are just like, ‘All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this.' In this specific love story, I think we're so grateful to have Denis at the helm of this very special thing.”

In both cases, the pattern is hard to ignore: a tendency to blur the line between actors’ real lives and the roles they’re playing.

Online, viewers didn’t hold back. Many described the “jealousy” question as “weird” and “embarrassing,” noting that both Holland and Waterhouse are actors themselves and well aware of the realities of the job. Others pointed out that Holland and Pattinson have even worked together before, making the premise feel especially misplaced.

Still, amid the criticism, Zendaya and Pattinson earned praise for how they handled the moment.













And if it feels like Zendaya is everywhere right now, that’s because she is.

Between The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Euphoria, and another Spider-Man installment, her 2026 slate is packed. But by her own admission, that pace won’t last.

During a March 26 interview with Fandango alongside Pattinson and their co-stars, Zendaya made it clear she’s planning to step back once this run wraps.

Zendaya shared her plan to step away from the spotlight:

“I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what: after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

After a year of major releases, nonstop press, and increasingly personal questions, the decision reads like Zendaya and Pattinson reminding everyone that not every part of their lives is up for discussion.

Latest News

JD Vance; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Made An Awkward Joke Mocking JD Vance's Weight Loss—And Nobody's Laughing

Donald Trump; Pam Bondi
Viral Post

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Firing Pam Bondi—And He Won't Like It One Bit

Nancy Mace; Kristi Noem
LGBTQ

Nancy Mace Gets Epic Reminder After Trying To Shame Media For Reporting On Kristi Noem's 'Personal Drama'

JB Pritzker; Pam Bondi
Donald Trump

JB Pritzker Just Epically Trolled Pam Bondi With The Perfect Fake LinkedIn Profile

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Seth Moulton; Donald Trump
MS Now; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Offers Brutally Accurate Reason For Why He Can't Understand 'The Mind Of Donald Trump'

Massachusetts Democratic Representative Seth Moulton made a fitting observation about President Donald Trump's mind after Trump gave a 20-minute address to the nation about his war in Iran on Wednesday evening.

Trump claimed “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” in the Iran war and vowed to strike Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. He said that he would finish the job "very fast," without setting any timeline for ending the war. He pledged to "bring them [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

The relationship between Indigenous American nations and the colonizers and later settlers who arrived and established the United States is complicated.

Indigenous peoples were integral parts of the survival and success of early colonizers. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy's Great Law of Peace offered a blueprint for the United States Constitution and the structure of the federal government including the three independent branches offering checks and balances, ideally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iraqi soccer fans hold a banner at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as a man in an orange jacket confronts them and tears it down.
@hussein_pepe96/Instagram

Racist Guy Caught On Video Tearing Through Iraqi Soccer Fans' Banner At Dallas Airport: 'Don't Come To America'

With the United States set to host the 2026 World Cup, a video out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is drawing attention for a very different reason: showing a man ripping apart an Iraqi soccer fan’s banner and telling them, “Don’t come to America.”

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a group of Iraqi sports fans standing in an airport holding a banner with Arabic and Spanish writing. The fans were there to support Iraq during their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, which resulted in a 2-1 upset victory earlier that day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @themouselets' TikTok video
@themouselets/TikTok

TikToker Edits Dad's Disney Vacation Into Horror Movie After It Keeps Getting Interrupted By 'Work Emergency'

Sometimes you can only realize how bad a situation has gotten when you see it in a photo or video.

TikToker @themouselets works in civil engineering and is a part-time Disney content creator, making frequent trips to the park, but it's still a rare occurrence for her to be able to go with her entire family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @tts_tiktok22's TikTok video
@tts_tiktok22/TikTok

Videos Of Squirrels Trying To 'Vape' Are Going Viral—And We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Some viral videos come along that leave us unsure whether we should laugh or cry. In the case of squirrels trying to vape, crying is unfortunately the more likely outcome.

E-cigarettes have dramatically increased in popularity in recent years and are often even portrayed as a cool accessory on social media. Unfortunately, disposable, one-time-use e-cigarettes have been made affordable and easily accessible, and instead of properly disposing of them, people often leave them on the ground like cigarette butts.

Keep ReadingShow less