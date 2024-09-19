Robert Pattinson Is Going Viral For Doing Another Bonkers Voice In His Next Movie

Actor Robert Pattinson is back with another weird voice performance in a new live-action film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho called Mickey 17.
The 38-year-old star of The Twilight Saga film series previously impressed fans by delivering an unrecognizable voiceover playing the titular mischievous heron in last year's Academy Award-winning animated Studio Ghibli film The Boy and the Heron.
You can hear a sample of his performance in the clip below.
This time, Pattinson gave a vocal performance in Mickey 17 that Uproxx described as "a voice that’s somewhere between Joe Pantoliano" and a "guy begging for his life in a mob movie."
You can hear a sample of his voice in the trailer below.
Fans of his creepy voice rejoiced.
Moviegoers are already expecting a memorable performance from Pattinson.
The new film, billed as a sci-fi black comedy, is written, directed, and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho and is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.
Pattinson stars as "unlikely hero" character Mickey Barnes, who finds himself "in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living."
Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.
It is set to be released worldwide on January 31, 2025, following its premiere in South Korea on January 28.