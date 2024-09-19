Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert Pattinson Is Going Viral For Doing Another Bonkers Voice In His Next Movie

Robert Pattinson
Warner Bros. Pictures

After surprising fans with his unrecognizable voice in the animated film 'The Boy and the Heron,' Pattinson is back at it in 'Mickey 17,' much to fans' delight.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 19, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Robert Pattinson is back with another weird voice performance in a new live-action film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho called Mickey 17.

The 38-year-old star of The Twilight Saga film series previously impressed fans by delivering an unrecognizable voiceover playing the titular mischievous heron in last year's Academy Award-winning animated Studio Ghibli film The Boy and the Heron.

You can hear a sample of his performance in the clip below.

This time, Pattinson gave a vocal performance in Mickey 17 that Uproxx described as "a voice that’s somewhere between Joe Pantoliano" and a "guy begging for his life in a mob movie."

You can hear a sample of his voice in the trailer below.

Fans of his creepy voice rejoiced.







Moviegoers are already expecting a memorable performance from Pattinson.




The new film, billed as a sci-fi black comedy, is written, directed, and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho and is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

Pattinson stars as "unlikely hero" character Mickey Barnes, who finds himself "in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living."

Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

It is set to be released worldwide on January 31, 2025, following its premiere in South Korea on January 28.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshot of George Clooney; Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

George Clooney Epically Responds To Trump's Demand That He 'Get Out Of Politics'

Actor George Clooney had a great response to former President Donald Trump's demand that he "get out of politics and go back to television"—advising Trump that he'll do so on the condition that Trump does so as well.

Trump issued his demand in July after the actor wrote a New York Times op-ed urging President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, warning it could jeopardize Democratic control of Congress. Biden eventually bowed out and backed Vice President Kamala Harris, which disrupted Trump's campaign strategy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Walz talking with frat bros
@Tim_Walz/X

Video Of Tim Walz Winning Over A Bunch Of Undecided Frat Bros Has Democrats Cheering

Vice presidential candidate and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is getting applause online after a viral video showed him convincing frat boys to vote for him and Kamala Harris.

With more and more men, including young men, shifting ever further to the right, the importance of Walz's impact cannot be overestimated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Bonkers 'Seafront Property' Claim At Michigan Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump was bluntly fact-checked after telling his supporters in Michigan how climate change could lead to more "seafront property for the state"—despite the fact Michigan is located in the heartland, nowhere near the ocean.

Trump—whose Mar-a-Lago estate would be completely claimed by the sea in the event it rises more than 20 feet—did not seem to realize that Michigan is not only nowhere near the ocean but also hundreds of feet above sea level. Nor did he acknowledge the reality that flooding, coastal erosion and other issues would impact the state negatively, as it borders all four Great Lakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
blue shopping cart in grocery store
Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

Discontinued Foods And Products That People Still Deeply Miss

There are two products from my childhood in the 1970s that I miss: Carnation Instant Breakfast Bars and Hunt's Snack Pack canned pudding.

Yes, there are products from both companies still on the market, but they're just not the same. Taste and texture are completely different now.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people watching a movie in a movie theater with popcorn and drinks
Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Common Tropes In Movies That Never Actually Happen In Real Life

As fun as it is to watch movies and to read books, sometimes there are plot points that simply could never happen in real life.

As disappointing as that might be to think about, it's probably best for us to accept it and just enjoy the stories as stories.

Keep ReadingShow less