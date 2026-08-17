Some things don’t need a rebrand, but apparently Instagram didn’t get that memo. And after 10 years, the social media platform decided its familiar wordmark was due for an illegible makeover.

The company ditched its old cursive lettering for a much rounder design, and the results aren’t exactly earning universal likes. Users quickly did a double-take after noticing that “Instagram” now appears to read more like... “Instagzam.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri made his case for retiring the old look:

“We updated the Instagram wordmark today, which is more than a decade old and felt dated.”

Instagram’s logo has already survived a few identity crises. It started in 2010 as a realistic, skeuomorphic Polaroid OneStep camera before getting the minimalist treatment in 2016 with its now-familiar purple-to-orange gradient camera design. The platform brightened those colors in 2022 because apparently even gradients need a refresh.

Mosseri framed the latest facelift as a sharper take on Instagram’s familiar identity:

“We feel the refresh is sharper and more modern, but references the original and has the simplicity and craft that's always made it Instagram.”

Mosseri has been at the helm of Instagram since 2018, overseeing the platform’s product, engineering, and operations after previously leading Meta’s News Feed team. He also took on leadership responsibilities for Meta’s text-based app, Threads, following its launch.

So the “Instagzam” chief has quite the résumé , but right now, people are more interested in one suspicious-looking letter.

Take a look at the logo reveal for yourself:

And for comparison’s sake, see how the new look stacks up against its predecessor:

Instagram is introducing a new wordmark logo after 10 years. pic.twitter.com/hF4PzlaO2S

— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2026

If you’re wondering how we got here, Instagram apparently had options—a lot of them. In a separate post, the design team revealed that the wordmark was selected from “hundreds” of different versions. The broader overhaul also includes updated fonts and a new handwriting typeface.

And because “hundreds” really does raise more questions, take a closer look below:

So, what’s the big deal beyond that rogue-looking “Z”?

Well, for some Instagram creators and users, it’s not really about the logo at all. Mosseri’s post drew criticism from people who argued that the redesign reflected misguided priorities at parent company Meta.

One user’s criticism of Meta earned more than 2,500 likes:

“And in today's episode of things Meta have done that we didn't ask for whilst they're ignoring what their users actually want...”

Of course, a shiny new wordmark doesn’t pay the bills.

One user raised concerns about whether followers actually see creators’ content—and whether creators can make money from it in the first place. Instagram’s monetization system relies on invite-only bonuses, content-rule enforcement, and fan-funded features rather than a reliable public pay-per-view formula, leaving creators to pursue other revenue streams, including brand deals.

Naturally, the internet responded the only way it knows how: with memes, jokes, and plenty of mixed criticism:

















































Instagram isn’t messing with everything. The update doesn’t affect the sunset-colored app icon users tap to open the platform, which debuted nearly a decade ago when Instagram ditched its more realistic Polaroid camera design.

Meta hasn’t indicated whether the icon could be next, though Instagram’s design team said the gradient will remain “a core part of our brand,” with more subtle appearances across refreshed motion, layouts and the user interface.

So, for now, the app icon is safe. “Instagzam,” however, has officially entered the chat.