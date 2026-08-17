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Texas Attorney Endorses James Talarico Because Ken Paxton Once Stole His Pricey Pen In Hilariously Petty New Ad

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Avril Lavigne has a new feline doppelgänger taking the internet by storm.
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A Rescue Cat Is Going Viral For Looking Exactly Like Avril Lavigne—And Fans Are Purring

Kristy McNichol; Carnie Wilson.
Celebrities

Carnie Wilson Shares Reclusive '70s Star Kristy McNichol's Sweet Reaction After Their Selfie Went Viral

Matt Damon; Tom Holland
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London Movie Theater Goes Viral For Promoting 'The Odyssey' And 'Spider-Man' Showings In Hilariously Adorable Way

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Donald Trump

Fox News Host Slammed After Criticizing 'Weak' Sailors Complaining About Deteriorating Conditions Aboard USS Lincoln

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@elonmusk/X

Elon Musk Brutally Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Slop Video Of Himself As Austin Powers

On Wednesday, AI content creator DFF posted another of their parody videos on X mocking a major political figure.

The politics of DFF aren't specified, as they appear to mock just about everyone, but the Trump administration and their allies seem to be frequent targets. The account name DFF stands for "Dumb F*ck Finder" and their bio reads "Fighting DumbF*ckery 24/7 via AI-powered music vids & memes. Don’t Be a DumbFxck."

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Someone Made A Video Of Trump Enlisting The Scooby-Doo Gang To Solve The 'Mystery Of The Reflecting Pool'—And It's Too Good

Social media users can't get enough of a satirical AI-generated video of the gang from Scooby-Doo helping President Donald Trump figure out what happened to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

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Rosario Dawson (left) revealed her cameo was cut from Tom Holland’s (right) Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
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Rosario Dawson Reveals Her Cameo In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Was Cut—And Her Mom's Reaction Has Fans Cackling

Fans expected Spider-Man: Brand New Day to deliver its share of surprise cameos, but one familiar Marvel face apparently got caught in the editing web.

In resurfaced footage from July’s GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, 47-year-old Sin City and Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson told fellow actor Vincent D’Onofrio that she had slipped back into her Daredevil scrubs as Claire Temple for the blockbuster.

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Errich Petersen/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Clears The Air After Saying She Had An 'Awful' Experience Filming 'New Girl'

Every actor has their preferences when it comes to stage production, and Jamie Lee Curtis is no exception, especially when it comes to comedy.

Curtis was recently touring to promote and answer questions about her latest show, Newlyweds on NBC, which she co-created with Black-ish and Ugly Betty's Gail Lerner. The Freakier Friday actress explained that she was excited to create a story that centered around older characters and finding love later in life, following a couple portrayed by Tea Leoni and Tim Daly.

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Former Miss Universe Canada Praised After Calling Out Contestants' Costumes For Cultural Appropriation On Live TV

Ashley Callingbull, Canada's 2024 Miss Universe contestant, made history that year when she became the first First Nations competitor to win the pageant.

Now, she's using that platform to call out other contestants for cultural appropriation in their pageant appearances.

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