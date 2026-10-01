Woman Shares The Biggest 'Red Flags' That A Friendship Is Ending—And TikTokers Are Sounding Off

Most of us have experienced a friendship coming to an end, and while it sometimes comes as a surprise, we can usually look back and see some signs that the end was near.

TikToker @maddieogle10, for example, believes that it's obvious that a friendship is coming to an end when something starts to feel off or like the friend is losing interest.

Because she takes her friendships seriously and invests time, energy, and attention into those relationships, she notices quickly when something changes.

She observed:

"I take my friendships very seriously. There are not a lot of people in my life who have not already been in my life for five-plus years."

"Every single time a friendship has ended or someone has screwed me over, these things happened."

How much the person cares begins to dwindle.

"The friend stops asking about anything personal in your life."

"When you're talking, they don't ask you a single question about yourself."

They put more effort into a screen than into you.

"If you're out with them, and they're on their phone the entire time."

"I understand that we're not on a date, but I think that is so rude and disrespectful."

"If I'm going out of my way, spending money to go out, and you're just sitting there on your phone the whole time and making me look stupid, why am I even here?"

The TikToker reassured viewers that these were not high standards to have.

"A friendship is still a relationship, even if it's not romantic, and respect still goes both ways."

You can watch the video here:

@maddieogle10 Treat your friendships like a relationship because your bf isn’t the only person that deserves respect🫶🏻 #relationships #rant #relationshipstorytime #friendbreakup #fakefriends #ifyouthinkthisisaboutyouthenitis #fyp #foru #girls #girltalk

Fellow TikTokers totally agreed with TikToker @maddieogle10 that friendships deserve to be taken as seriously as other relationships.

Many voiced their displeasure over not feeling valued by their friends, understanding that their "friends" must now view other people, a romantic partner, or even a screen as more important than their friendship.

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

@maddieogle10/TikTok

Friends are meant to be there for each other through thick and thin, and those relationships go far beyond romance.

Fellow TikTokers agreed that wanting a friend to care about your life and to focus on you when you've made time to see them shouldn't be considered high maintenance. Those are two easy ways to help a friendship continue to grow.