Trump Dragged After Signing 'Super Intelligence' Document Containing Ultra-Cringey Typo

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump held a luncheon with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence and his rebrand of the technology. A week ago in a speech before the United Nations, Trump unveiled his new name for AI, "Super Intelligence" or SI, and declared the United States government would adopt his alternate name for all future documents and correspondence.

The POTUS signed an executive order titled Inaugurating The Era Of Super Intelligence on Tuesday, ordering all executive branch departments and agencies to use his new term in lieu of artificial intelligence going forward.

Those attending Trump's Tuesday luncheon and "Super Intelligence" summit included billion dollar government contractor Elon Musk, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su, and OpenAI president Greg Brockman.

Trump had those tech leaders sign a separate document, titled Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities, embracing his new name, then posted it on Truth Social.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The signature page that Trump shared included the names of six of the luncheon attendees: Pichai on behalf of Google, Zuckerberg, Brockman, Musk on behalf of XAI, and Huang.

There's one detail Trump and his staff missed, however, that Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak is credited as being the first person to point out online.

Novak shared on Bluesky:

"The White House accord on AI that was signed by all the big tech oligarchs today misspells United States as “Unites States.”

The White House accord on AI that was signed by all the big tech oligarchs today misspells United States as “Unites States.”



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— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) September 29, 2026 at 11:47 PM

Here's the typo, right under the POTUS's signature and printed name.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People wondered if the typo nullified the agreement, but Novak pointed out it wouldn't matter to Trump's acolytes and sycophants if it did.

The important thing to keep in mind is that laws are fake for people in power so it doesn't actually matter. Trump could scrawl some tree bark with his own feces that he's renamed California as Commiefornia and there would still be people arguing it was legally binding.



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— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) September 30, 2026 at 1:54 PM

People had a field day with the combination of a simple word being misspelled—and never caught by anyone during the drafting, approving, printing, signing, or posting stage—and the term "super intelligence."





































@Humanityiscookd/X

















Trump described the deal as simply "morally binding," which the Trump administration views as more than sufficient.

After all, the signatories are well known as paragons of virtue and exemplars of ethical business practices...