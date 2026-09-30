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People Can't Believe How Different Anne Hathaway's Voice Sounds During Her Pregnancy

Anne Hathaway
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A clip of Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is going viral after fans noticed how different her voice sounds during the third trimester of her current pregnancy—and people are speaking out about what might be causing it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Anne Hathaway has been creating a lot of buzz since announcing not just her third pregnancy, but her third pregnancy that's taking place in her forties.

While it's common knowledge that a person's body will go through changes while pregnant, some potential symptoms are lesser-known and at times surprising.

While interviewing with New York Magazine, Hathaway answered a rapid-fire round of questions about New York, and some viewers couldn't help but notice that her voice sounded different than they'd ever heard her sound before.

What's called "pregnancy voice" sometimes occurs in pregnant women, typically prompting their voice to be lower and sometimes slightly less enunciated than when they are not pregnant. This voice appears most often during the third trimester and leaves the person sounding hoarse or congested even though they are not sick.

Though she still enunciated well, it did seem that her voice might be slightly lower than usual, and she did sound somewhat congested when using certain words.

You can watch a segment of Hathaway's interview here:

While listening to her responses to the questions about the Big Apple, some viewers couldn't believe how different she sounded.

Others dismissed their surprise, pointing out that her voice would go back to "normal" after her baby was born.

But some did not hear any difference in her voice at all, questioning what others were hearing in the video.


Pregnancy is full of mysteries, still being researched and not always well-communicated to the public. While there are some symptoms, like food cravings, that are widely known, others like "pregnancy voice" barely ever come to the forefront unless there's an incident like this, where a celebrity suddenly sounds different.

Not only did Hathaway seem to have a fun time with this interview, and provide smart and insightful responses to the questions, but she accidentally taught a lot of people something new about pregnancy, too! How typical of her to multitask like that!

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