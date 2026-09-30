Video Of Trump Getting Handsy With Handsome Male Golfer Has The Internet Weirded All The Way Out

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump served as the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup international golf tournament at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

It was Trump's first time in the Illinois city since his second term began in 2025. Chicago, its leadership, its people, and Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker have been frequent targets for ridicule and puerile insults from the POTUS.

He announced his intention to attend back in August.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The Chicago crowd was less than friendly, booing and heckling Trump.

However one moment has people recalling a certain Epstein files' email released by the House Oversight Committee in 2018 between longtime Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein and his brother Mark featuring Trump and someone identified only as "Bubba" who many thought was a reference to fellow former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

In the email, Mark asked Jeffrey to see if former White House strategist Steve Bannon knew if Russian President Vladimir Putin had photos of Trump "blowing Bubba."

During the Presidents Cup closing ceremony, Trump approached a golfer who appeared to be Australian Adam Scott, shook his hand, and then went in for a confusing belly grab that appeared to linger a little long below his belt line.

You can see the moment here:





@meidastouch When you're a star, they let you do it

People roasted Trump online over his latest handsy moment.

























@riotwomennn/X





Several people brought up Trump's speech about legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. In 2024, Trump infamously spoke to a MAGA rally crowd at length about Palmer's anatomy.

The late golf legend's daughter, Peg Palmer, insisted the admiration wasn't reciprocated, saying in 2024:

"My dad didn’t like people who act like they’re better than other people. He had no patience for people who are dishonest and cheat. My dad was disciplined. He wanted to be a good role model. He was appalled by Trump’s lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump’s lack of character."

The alleged groping was hardly the only awkward incident of the weekend.

At the beginning of Sunday's tournament play, Trump attempted a tug of war handshake with the same golfer after whispering in his ear. The POTUS had positioned himself at the first tee to shake each golfer's hand.





Trump reportedly demanded to make a 15-minute speech at the beginning of the tournament, but decided to cut things short after a heckler in the crowd called him a pedophile—which was caught on the live TV microphones.

Trump had to be moved away from the trophy by photographers, but still managed to place himself front and center for the team's victory photo.

Then the POTUS suffered another hot mic moment when he reportedly said he wanted to go home.

After posing with the trophy, Trump shook hands with American team captain Brandt Snedeker and said:

"You're going to go down in history."

After turning away from the group getting photos with the trophy without him, the POTUS threw his hands in the air and said:

"I'd like to go home."

@CCarl76/X









The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup ended with a victory by the United States team.

The tournament began on Thursday and finished on Sunday with two teams of 12 players each. The teams had been labeled European and American in the past, but were now referred to as United States and International teams as there are no European players on this year's team.

International players for the 2026 Presidents Cup hailed from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea.