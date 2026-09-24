Vance's Latest Advice To 'Frustrated' Midterm Voters Is A Glorious Self-Own For The Ages

Vice President JD Vance's suggestion that "frustrated" midterm voters not give power to the "crazy people who started these problems" was widely mocked for giving Democrats a gold mine of material to criticize the Trump administration's failures with mere weeks to go before the midterm elections.

A Politico poll published Thursday found that Americans were more likely to hold President Donald Trump responsible for the country’s economic conditions than his predecessor Joe Biden.

43% of respondents said Trump was either mainly or fully responsible for the state of the economy, a view shared by 21% of those who voted for Trump. By comparison, 28% said Biden bore primary responsibility.

Despite this, Trump, Vance, and their surrogates have continued to blame Biden and Democrats for Americans' economic issues and he kept this up during a Newsmax appearance.

Vance told host Greg Kelly the following:

“I say the message is two very simple things. First of all, don’t give power to the crazy people who started these problems in the first place."

“If you’re frustrated about high prices, you have every reason to be frustrated by high prices."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Is Vance trying to sabotage his own party?

It sure seemed so and people were quick to mock what was clearly a self-own for the ages.





Vance isn't exactly firing up voters with his speeches and rhetoric.

Earlier this month, he appeared on the All-In Podcast and begged Americans to give Republicans "another chance" by voting for the GOP in November.

Vance was asked what message he believes is important to share with voters before they go to the polls. Vance praised the Trump administration's "No Tax on Tips" initiative and pointed as well to the overall success of the nationwide immigration crackdown.

However, he completely ignored that voters are fed up with with the ongoing Iran war and a countrywide affordability crisis that immigration operations are exacerbating, to say nothing of the Epstein files cover-up and so much more. Instead, he suggested the public should give his party more time in power.

Vance urged voters to "give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years.”

He was criticized several months ago after urging voters—with no sense of irony whatsoever—to "vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C." in the midterms. He was criticized for overlooking the GOP's failures and said people should "vote for the leaders in Congress who have promised they are going to fight for you."